Pro Beavs: 3 Former Oregon State Football Players Join CFL Rosters Ahead of 2025
As the month of March winds down, three former Oregon State football standouts have joined rosters in the Canadian Football League. The CFL will cut down rosters in early May as training camps open on May 11.
These three players will get their latest opportunities to continue their professional careers:
Victor Bolden Jr. - British Columbia Lions
Bolden signed with the British Columbia Lions this week as the next step in a professional career that began in 2017. He has appeared in 15 regular season NFL games (San Francisco, Buffalo) while catching one pass for ten yards. Bolden was also a key member of the Birmingham Stallions 2022 USFL championship team, earning championship game MVP honors with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Bolden Jr. ranks seventh in Oregon State history with 170 career catches, totaling 1863 yards with seven touchdown catches. Bolden also rushed for 727 yards with three touchdowns in his time as a Beaver.
Artavis Pierce - Edmonton Elks
Pierce appeared in 44 games for Oregon State from 2016-2019, rushing for 2,127 yards. At the time, that number cracked the top ten in OSU history. He picked up 5.8 yards per carry and scored 15 rushing touchdowns in that time.
He joins Edmonton ahead of the 2025 season after stints with the Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Browns (practice squad), and the UFL's D.C. Defenders. He has 34 rushing yards and a touchdown on his NFL resume, all with the Bears.
Deshaun Fenwick - Calgary Stampeders
Fenwick signed with Calgary at the beginning of March after spending the 2024 season on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad. He also spent some time with the New England Patriots during training camp after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 college season.
The Louisville, Kentucky native played three seasons for Oregon State, finishing with 1,516 career rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He spent three seasons prior to that at South Carolina.