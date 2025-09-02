Pro Beavs: Former Oregon State Players To Watch in Week One Of The 2025 NFL Season
The 2025-26 NFL season gets kicked off on Thursday with the Cowboys meeting the Eagles for an NFC East bout. There are currently 17 former Beavs on active NFL rosters. With position battles being finalized and cuts being made, here is where some former Oregon State players stand in the NFL going into week one.
Damien Martinez, who played for Oregon State for two seasons before transferring to Miami for his final year, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Reports out of camp over the summer were not the greatest for Martinez, who faced an uphill battle to make the roster due to the Seahawks depth at running back.
Martinez, the seventh round draft pick, was waived by Seattle back on August 26, he was signed to their practice squad the day after. The uphill battle for Martinez will continue as long as he is with Seattle due to their one-two punch of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet both being young proven backs.
MORE: Assessing Maalik Murphy's Oregon State Debut
Former Beav and Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave is now entering his third year with the Packers. Musgrave finished his 2024 campaign with seven receptions on ten targets. Musgrave was injured last year spending time on injured reserve.
The battle to become the starting tight end is difficult for Musgrave. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has solidified himself as the No. 1 option at the position and see’s most of the snaps, with Musgrave only getting into the game on two tight end formations and the occasional snap to spell Kraft. Musgrave in the 2025 preseason caught one pass for one yard.
Oregon native and former Oregon State Beaver Jordan Poyer recently signed to the practice squad for the Buffalo Bills where he spent most of his career. Poyer is coming off of his second straight season without an interception, although the former Beav did record 98 total tackles with Miami last season. In his time with Miami in 2024, Poyer started 16 games and had three pass breakups on the year.
Former Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano has been a journeyman in his four year NFL career thus far. Quitoriano was originally drafted by the Texans in 2022, before being waived by them in 2024. Since 2024, Quitoriano was on the Chicago Bears practice squad, had a second stint with the Texans, and is now with the Atlanta Falcons.
Quitoriano’s situation is interesting. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has struggled in his NFL career thus far, only recording 10 touchdowns in his four seasons as the starting tight end in Atlanta. If Pitts continues to struggle, it could open the door for Quitoriano to make an impact.