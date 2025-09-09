Pro Beavs: How Former Oregon State Players Fared In Week One of NFL Action
Week One of the NFL season is officially in the books, and with it multiple Oregon State alumni have made an impact on the field for their respective teams. Here is how some former Beavs did over the weekend.
The former Beav who had the biggest impact this weekend was Chicago Bears cornerback Nashon Wright. Wright played at Oregon State from 2019-2020 where he recorded five interceptions during his time in Corvallis.
Wright picked off rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the Bears season opener and took it back 74 yards for a touchdown. Wright also had one pass deflection and three solo tackles in the Bears 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Wright recently signed a one year contract with the Bears back in April, and if he continues this production a bigger contract could be on the table for him at the end of the season.
Packers tight end Luke Musgrave saw some action in the Packers week one game against the Lions. Musgrave caught his only target for four yards. With Tucker Kraft commanding more targets and a higher snap percentage, it will be an uphill battle for Musgrave to break out this season.
Saints wide receiver Brandin Cook made an impact in the Saints week one game against the Cardinals. Cooks reeled in three catches for 26 yards in the Saints 20-13 loss to the Cardinals. Cooks is creating a rapport with Saints second year quarterback Spencer Rattler, and ranked fourth for the Saints in receptions.
Titans punter Johnny Hekker, who recently signed a one year deal worth 1.42 million dollar deal back in March, had eight punts in the Titans week one game against the Broncos. Hekker averaged an astonishing 49.4 yards per punt while recording a long of 65 yards. Hekker had two punts land inside the 20 yard line and one punt into the end zone for a touchback.
