Pro Beavs: NFL Training Camp Outlook for Oregon State Alums

This week, NFL rookies are beginning to report to training camps. By next Tuesday July 28th, all 32 NFL training camps will be underway.

With that on the mind, here are storylines to follow for each Pro Beav - an Oregon State alum furthering their professional football career - over the next month.

Cardinals G Isaac Seumalo

In March, the veteran guard signed a three-year deal worth $31.5 million, and projects to lock down the left flank of the Cardinals' offensive line alongside blindside protector Paris Johnson Jr. Long term, Arizona invested a second round pick into towering 6'6" rookie guard Chase Bisontis, but the one-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler looks poised to fend him off this summer.

Cardinals TE Teagan Quitoriano

This camp, Teagan Quitoriano will suit up for his fourth NFL team in five seasons. Last season, the Salem native played on the Falcons special teams for 17 games, and would likely need to excel in that same way to make the Cardinals roster. Currently, Arizona's tight end room boasts superstar Trey McBride alongside backups Elijah Higgins and 2024 third round pick Tip Reiman.

Vikings C Blake Brandel

One of the Vikings' biggest stories this offseason is Blake Brandel's move to center. Formerly the team's swingman rotating across the line to fill injury depth, Minnesota is asking the seven-year pro to become the lynchpin of their line. Brandel has 31 starts across 73 games played, and is poised to apply that experience towards one of the most important seasons of his career.

Vikings P Johnny Hekker

36 year old Johnny Hekker, long one of pro football's best punters, will don a new uniform this preseason. Earlier this offseason, Hekker signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion will compete with Georgia rookie Brett Thorson, a Ray Guy Award winner who went undrafted.

Packers S Kitan Oladapo

Kitan Oladapo enters his pivotal third season in the league, and faces plenty to prove. Despite playing 26 games across 2 seasons, he has no starts. This camp, he will compete with starting safeties Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams, and will also battle with journeyman Jaylin Simpson plus second-year players Jonathan Baldwin II and Mark Perry.

Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Oladapo isn't the only Packer with something to prove. Last season, tight end Luke Musgrave earned ten regular season starts, and another start in the team's wild card loss. Now, the Bend native is eager to prove that performance is no fluke. Tucker Kraft should have the nod in one tight end sets. To secure his place in two tight end sets, Musgrave must shake off challenges from fourth year player Josh Whyle and practice squad project Drake Dabney.

FA WR Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks, one of the most storied wide receivers in Oregon State history, is currently out of a job. Two weeks ago, the Beavers' great told Tim Graham of The Athletic that he expected to join an NFL roster soon, and circled the wagons on one contender in particular:



“Obviously, Buffalo is the place I'd love to be,” Cooks said. “I want to prove that to them and have a full offseason with them. Both sides are figuring things out. We’ll see, but hopefully something transpires because I love going to training camp. That’s where you build that callus.”

Jets CB Nashon Wright

After hauling in a league-leading eight takeaways, including five picks, Nashon Wright inked a one year $5.5 million dollar contract with the New York Jets. Now, the former journeyman will be expected to lead a young, inexperienced gang green secondary hungry for improvement. Last season, the Jets failed to earn a single interception, becoming the first team in NFL history to finish the entire year without an interception since the stat was first tracked in 1933.

Saints CB Rejzon Wright

Wright's brother Rejzon is locked in a career-defining battle. Entering his fourth season, and still seeking his first stat, Wright must flash this summer to justify a spot on the Saints' roster. Without an impactful performance this preseason, the former Last Chance U star might not get another chance in the pros.

Saints RT Taliese Fuaga

Through two seasons, Taliese Fuaga has played in thirty games with thirty starts. While penalties have been an issue - Fuaga earned two holding penalties each season, and has racked up seven false starts - the third year pro is a reliable lynchpin on the Saints' offensive line, with no clear challenges on the roster. Barring an injury, Fuaga is the Saints right tackle of the future.

Dolphins CB Alex Austin

After three seasons in New England, journeyman corner Alex Austin signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins. New head coach Jeff Haffley specializes in an aggressive man coverage pass-defense scheme, potentially benefitting the rangy 6'1" Austin. Right now, the Oregon State alum is locked in a fierce competition for the Dolphins dime back position.

Colts KR/PR Anthony Gould

Anthony Gould has come a long way since his days at West Salem High School and Oregon State. Through two seasons in Indianapolis, the young wideout has found a niche as a return specialist on punts and kickoffs. Last year, he broke several personal marks, and appeared to be on the rise, until a season-ending foot injury in Week 14. Assuming the third-year pro can stay healthy, he has a bright future on special teams.

Bears DB Skyler Thomas

The longtime Oregon State defensive back went undrafted last April, and faces an uphill battle to make the Bears roster. Chicago will likely keep 4 or 5 safeties, pitting Thomas against Gervarrius Owens, Cam Lewis, and Anthony Johnson Jr. for the chance to play in the pros.

Dolphins RB Anthony Hankerson

While undrafted free agents always trek a hard road towards the opening day roster, "Big Hank" Anthony Hankerson has one advantage: his position. Hall-of-famer Terrell Davis was a sixth-round draft pick. Former All-Pro Arian Foster went undrafted. For running backs, draft position matters less than the demanding physical gifts which define the position. If Hankerson can flash the traits that made him a star at Oregon State - consistently breaking tackles for game changing runs - the undrafted rookie could very well make Miami's final 53.