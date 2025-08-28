Pro Beavs: Oregon State Alums Who Made NFL Rosters For 2025
When the dust settled from the deadline for NFL clubs to set their 53-man rosters, 12 former Beavers had made the cut.
From surefire starters, to role players, to guys who were fighting just to make the cut, here is a brief outlook on Beavers on active NFL rosters to start the 2025 campaign.
Teagan Quitoriano - Tight End, Atlanta Falcons
The fourth-year tight end from Salem officially made the cut on Tuesday, and was added as one of four tight ends on the Atlanta Falcons' roster. During his NFL career, Quitoriano has caught nine passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and is also known as a solid blocker in the run game.
Quitoriano was part of an Oregon State squad that beat 13th-ranked Oregon in 2020, and was also on the 2021 team that made OSU's first bowl since 2013. During his time with the Beavers, Quitoriano had 40 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns.
Isaac Seumalo - Offensive Guard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Seumalo is entering his tenth season in the NFL, and his third with the Steelers. Now led by Aaron Rodgers under center, Pittsburgh will be one of the more interesting teams to watch in 2025. Seumalo has proven his abilities as an NFL guard, being a pro-bowler in 2024 and a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles in 2017.
One of the highest recruited players in Oregon State history, Seumalo earned freshman All-American honors in 2012 and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2013. He played alongside Sean Mannion and Brandin Cooks, helping those two set records.
Blake Brandel - Offensive Guard, Minnesota Vikings
One of three Oregon State offensive linemen in the NFL, Brandel is entering his fifth season with the Minnesota Vikings. He's started 22 games throughout his career, but did not see any action in 2024. Brandel is listed as second-string left guard heading into this season.
In his time with Oregon State, Brandel started every game of his college career from 2016 to 2019, and was named second-team all Pac-12 in 2019. He is a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Portland.
Kitan Oladapo - Safety, Green Bay Packers
The Happy Valley, Oregon native is entering his second season with the Green Bay Packers, and is a backup safety. Last year as a rookie, Oladapo played in ten games, recording seven tackles.
Oladapo began his college career as a walk-on, and had a breakout season in the shortened 2020 covid year. In 2022 Kitan was a huge part of the Beavers' upset victory over No. 9 Oregon, being named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance. He came back for one more season in 2023, and was named second-team all-conference.
Brandin Cooks - Wide Receiver, New Orleans Saints
Oregon State legend Brandin Cooks enters his 12th season in the league and is back with New Orleans, where he spent his first three seasons. After a bit of a down year in Dallas in 2024, Cooks is slated for a starting role witht the Saints this season, working alongside Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. In his NFL career he has over 9,000 receiving yards and 60 TDs. Cooks is the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Considered by many to be the best receiver in Oregon State history, Brandin was the 2013 recipient of the Fred Biletnikoff award. That year, he totaled 128 receptions for 1,730 yards, both Pac-12 records.
Luke Musgrave - Tight End, Green Bay Packers
The Bend, Oregon native is entering his third season with the Packers. Musgrave's pro career has been riddled with injuries, spending most of 2024 on the injured reserve list. Luke has been an effective pass-catcher when he's healthy, making 34 receptions for 352 yards and a TD in his 2023 rookie season. While he is listed behind Tucker Kraft on the depth chart, Musgrave could see a lot of targets this season.
Though his Oregon State career was cut short by an injury against Fresno State, Musgrave had 474 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his final 15 games with the Beavers from 2021-2022.
Nahshon Wright - Corner, Chicago Bears
Corner Nahshon Wright has turned a lot of heads since signing with the Bears, taking advantage of the opportunity. After he saw no action last year in Minnesota, people didn't expect that he would make a push on the depth chart, but he appears to have done that in Chicago. So far in his NFL career, Wright has made 37 tackles, has five pass deflections and also has an interception.
Nahshon played in 18 games for OSU over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, totaling 64 tackles, five interceptions and 11 pass deflections.
Alex Austin - Corner, New England Patriots
After being signed to New England's practice squad last season, Austin saw action in nine games, and he picked off a pass against Buffalo in week 17. He's made the Patriots' 53-man roster for 2025, and is a second-string corner behind Carlton Davis III.
Alex spent four years with the Beavers, starting in his final two seasons. He finished his collegiate career with 20 pass deflections and four interceptions, and was on the team that won the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl.
Anthony Gould - Return Specialist/Wide Receiver, Indianapolis Colts
The West Salem high school graduate will be entering his second season with Indianapolis, and looks set to be the return specialist for the Colts. Gould had a strong preseason, making nine receptions for 85 yards.
In his five-year Oregon State career, Anthony racked up over 1300 receiving yards, 718 of them coming in his senior year. He also had two punt return touchdowns for the Beavers.
Rejzohn Wright - Corner, New Orleans Saints
After spending his first two NFL seasons on practice squads, Rejzohn received big news on Tuesday when he landed on the Saints' 53-man roster. His stock went up after an impressive performance in the preseason finale against Denver, where he had nine tackles and a pass deflection.
Wright played in 25 games for Oregon State, finishing his college career with 93 tackles, 17 pass deflections and four interceptions. He was named first-team all Pac-12 on the 2022 squad that won ten games.
Johnny Hekker - Punter, Tennessee Titans
After spending three years with Carolina, the four-time pro bowl punter joins the Tennessee Titans. Famous for his fake punting abilities (in addition to being a phenomenal punter), Hekker has thrown the ball for 193 yards and a TD in his NFL career.
One of the best special teams players in Oregon State history, Johnny was a four-year starter for the Beavers. In an iconic moment, he was named the 2008 Sun Bowl MVP for his performance in the 3-0 win against Pitt.
Taliese Fuaga - Offensive Tackle, New Orleans Saints
After starting all 17 games in his rookie season, Fuaga is going into his second season with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have a lot of talent at wide receiver, meaning that the offensive line will have an important role to play.
After the collegiate career that he did, Fuaga will go down as one of the best offensive linemen in Oregon State history. After starting for the entirety of the 2022 season, he returned for one more college season in 2023 and was named a first-team All-American. Fuaga was selected 14th overall by the Saints in 2024.
