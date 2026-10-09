Read What San Diego State Said About the Beavers

Ahead of a marquee matchup in Corvallis this Saturday evening, excitement is building.



This piece spotlights what Oregon State's upcoming opponent - the San Diego State Aztecs - had to say before the two programs face off at Reser Stadium.

San Diego State HC Sean Lewis explained where his offense is falling short

Lewis: "Our level of focus, and our level of doing basic things at a high level - we need all 11 guys collectively doing it the right way, how they're coached to do it, when they're coached to do it - regardless of circumstance, when that's right, and we got all 11 guys doing it, it looks like the two walk-in touchdowns that we had, right? Those are small glimmers of hope, right? Then when it's not, again, the football guys are going to find the guy that isn't doing it the right way. Then again, like, how are we coaching it? How are we teaching it? How can we evolve in that regard so that we can get that information to the guys as we go forward?"

In that same presser, Lewis singled out Oregon State passer Braden Atkinson

Lewis: "They got a great trigger man, right? Like, [Braden Atkinson] came up from Mercer. When we played Toledo (in late September) that head coach came from Mercer, and so he's like 'Yeah, I tried to get him to [commit to] Toledo', right? [He] couldn't afford him, so he ended up somewhere else. He's a winner. He's the straw that stirs the drink. [He] really makes good decisions with the football."

Former Beaver Kai Wallin breaks down a gamechanging interception last week

Wallin: "You know, sim drop. [Their] quarterback read man in coverage, he's reading the big side of the field, looked back expecting man, and threw a great ball to me....that kind of falls into the EDS, the stuff we do every day."

Immediately after that question, Wallin was asked what it meant to return to Reser Stadium

Wallin: "It's going to be great. My mom will be up there. I know she's pretty excited, and you know we've built good connections and relationships up there. [I'm] so excited to be able to play in front of the fanbase, and friends and family and stuff out there. It'll be great."

San Diego State OL Joseph Borjon on playing for Sean Lewis

Borjon: "You got to be able to take coaching, leave your feelings at the door, like in meetings, he's going to tell you what you [do] not want to hear, but you need to hear it. So, hearing that helps a lot. Always wanting to get better, and just the o-line taking the teaching, and it shows up in games, if you're not working this, it's going to be a play in the backfield, if you're working it, it's going to be touchdowns, it's going to be success. So, just taking that [criticism] and going through that."