REPORT: Oregon State Coaching Search "Targeting" JaMarcus Shephard
When the week began, Oregon State's vacant head coach opening had three finalists: North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen, and Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard.
Polasek and Vigen took big raises to stay with their current employers - leaving Shephard the last man standing - and at a time when families across Beaver Nation carved Thanksgiving turkey Thursday evening, word trickled out Shephard is Scott Barnes' choice.
First reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and then doubled up by On3's Ryan Harlan, Oregon State is reportedly targeting Shephard to be their next head football coach.
As we detailed earlier this week, Shephard is an impressive candidate - a skilled recruiter, teacher, and motivator - with deep connections that span multiple coaching trees. If Scott Barnes can meet the young coach's asking price, Oregon State could be set up for long-term success.
No confirmations or announcements have been made by Oregon State as of the time of this publication. If Shephard agrees to terms, Oregon State is expected to organize a press conference sometime next week.