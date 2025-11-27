Round Two: Eckhaus and Washington State Aim for Redemption Against Oregon State
Height: 6’0
Weight: 209
Class: Redshirt Senior
Hometown: Culver City, CA
High School: Culver City HS
Previous School: Bryant
STATS
- Career (Bryant & Wazzu): 909/1,449 (63%), 10,467 yards, 90 TDs, 36 INTs | 1,075 rushing yards, 12 TDs
- 2025: 150/235 (64%), 1,563 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs | 274 yards rushing, 7 TDs
Zevi Eckhaus’ college career began on the East Coast at FCS Bryant University in 2021. The California native made an immediate impact in his very first game, stepping in after the starter went down, and never looking back.
After one of the best freshman campaigns in Bryant history, Eckhaus earned First Team All-NEC honors and the NEC Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He followed that initial success with even more in 2022, becoming just the second quarterback in school history to eclipse 3,000 passing yards in a season while setting the program record for total offense with 3,393 yards.
In his final season at Bryant in 2023, Eckhaus cemented his legacy, setting the school record for career touchdown passes (75), being named Big South Offensive Player of the Year, earning First Team All-Big South honors, and becoming a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
After his historic three-year run at Bryant, Eckhaus decided to transfer and pursue an opportunity at the FBS level. Initially committing to Jacksonville State after the 2023 season, he later flipped his commitment to Washington State and made his way to Pullman.
Most of the 2024 season was spent as the backup to now–Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, appearing in three games, including a start in the Holiday Bowl against Syracuse.
Entering the 2025 season, many expected Eckhaus to be the clear starter. However, after several reports of an inconsistent training camp, it was redshirt sophomore Jaxon Potter who opened the year as the starter for the first three weeks. Despite solid showings in Weeks 1 and 2, Potter struggled in Week 3 against North Texas, where the Cougs were routed after the Mean Green put up 59 points and he threw three interceptions.
That performance prompted Head Coach Jimmy Rogers to make a change ahead of the Apple Cup, giving Eckhaus the nod. Since taking over as starter, the Wazzu offense has transformed its identity, with Eckhaus at the center of it.
The Cougs’ offense has become more versatile, with Eckhaus finding completions from different throwing platforms and launch points. The most noticeable change, however, has come in the quarterback run game, where he’s created explosive plays both on scrambles and designed runs. Eckhaus has proven to be a force as a short-yardage weapon in the game as well.
In the first meeting between the Pac-12 opponents, Oregon State went on to beat Wazzu for their second win of the season. In that game, the Beavers were all over Eckhaus, sacking him six times. All of the hits took a toll on Eckhaus’ passing game, as he completed close to a season-low 54% of his passes for 146 yards and two interceptions. OSU was also able to corral Eckhaus as a runner, limiting him to only 24 rushing yards and no touchdowns.
Heading into the rematch with OSU, with bowl eligibility on the line, Eckhaus has completed 64% of his passes for 1,563 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 274 yards and seven touchdowns.
TOP TRAITS
ATHLETICISM & CREATIVITY AS A RUNNER & PASSER
Zevi Eckhaus has a knack for creating big plays on the fly—both as a runner and as a passer. Several times on film, defenders have been in perfect position to bring him down or disrupt his platform and timing, yet time and again, he’s found ways to make big plays despite those circumstances.
This trait is a testament to Eckhaus’ gamesmanship and natural football instincts, which have been the main catalyst behind his success on the field.
We see this ability clearly in the run game at the 0:20 mark in the video below. Eckhaus pulls the ball on a zone read, and as he sprints toward the pylon, a Toledo defender is parallel to him near the goal line. In a quick, instinctive move, Eckhaus fakes as if he’s going to throw the ball over the defender’s head. That subtle pump holds the defender in pursuit for just a split second—long enough for Eckhaus to gain the extra step he needs to win the race to the pylon and break the plane for the touchdown.
In the passing game, Eckhaus has had plenty of success delivering big throws off-platform and from multiple launch points. At the :56 mark in the video below, as he hits the top of his drop, pressure closes in from the edge and through the left side, forcing him to step up and navigate the pocket. As he climbs, he immediately spots his slot receiver gaining separation downfield. Without hesitation, Eckhaus layers the throw perfectly over the defender’s head, dropping it just inside the back line for six.
What stands out most on this play is how cleanly he delivers the ball while throwing off-platform into a confined window.
DOWNFIELD PASSING
Throwing the ball downfield is a core piece of Eckhaus’ game. On a consistent basis, he shows no hesitation when it comes to taking deep shots. He’ll launch it whether the pocket is clean or collapsing, on the run, or even when the coverage downfield is tight, demonstrating both the trust he has in his receivers and his willingness to take calculated risks for big plays.
That mentality often pays off for Eckhaus. Just last week against Toledo, he completed three passes of 30-plus yards, one of which went for a touchdown. One of those completions, seen at the :44 mark in the video below, came off a play-action fake where he released the ball from his own 35-yard line with two defenders directly in his face. His receiver hauled it in at the Toledo 20—a 45-yard throw, perfectly placed despite less-than-ideal throwing conditions.
It’s the kind of play that encapsulates a staple trait in Eckhaus’ arsenal: his confidence and precision when attacking vertically, regardless of circumstance.