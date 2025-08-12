Salahadin Allah and Eddie Freauff Discuss Offseason Development, Offensive Outlook
Following Saturday's scrimmage, reporters caught up with sophomore halfback Salahadin Allah and redshirt freshman receiver Eddie Freauff. The two talked about what they both focused on during the offseason, how things have played out so far in fall camp, and what to be excited about as we get closer to the season.
Salahadin Allah on how he feels after getting bigger in the offseason
"My teammates were like 'it looks like you're jogging' and stuff like that. I beg to differ. Putting on some weight, it took a little bit more effort." *Audible laughs from the reporters at the interview
"It's definitely a learning curve, going through drills and stuff like that. Your room for error is smaller the more weight you have, because you know if you have 230 going one way, and you try to get it back over there, it takes more effort then. But it's a good experience, I get to run through guys, pass protection is a lot better. So yeah, we'll see how it goes during the season."
Allah on the importance of pass blocking as a Halfback
"I take a lot of pride in that, because that's what's going to take me to the next level. The NFL is obviously a big passing league now, so you really gotta be an expert at it. We all can run the ball, but can you see what the quarterback sees, 'cause you're standing right next to him. So those are the things we gotta take pride in, make sure we're experts in, keep getting better at."
Allah on what he's most excited about
"What we can be; the potential. Yesterday we had unity meetings and one thing I shared from high school, was my coach always saying 'total relentless effort.' And I feel like if we play with total relentless effort this year we'll be able to go far. I think we have what every other team has, and I think we have some things that other teams don't, that can take us real far this year."
Eddie Freauff on what this camp has been like for him
"This camp has really been my first opportunity to, like, get on the field, and play to the best of my abilities. Last camp I had a bunch of injuries, so I didn't get to really get any reps. This camp, coaches have been able to put me in positions to really get reps, plays, and I've been able to capitalize."
Freauff on the TD reception from Maalik
"Yeah coach Gundy called a play where the quarterback has an option to give me a little fade ball. Me and Maalik, we've been working on little go-balls in the offseason, so he trusted me. I gave the corner a good release, Maalik trusted me, so I went up and made the play."
Freauff on Wide Receiver coach Pat McCann
"He believes in all the receivers, and he truly helps each and every one of us to learn the plays, tell us what we need to work on. And for me personally, I've taken that and used it to become the best player that I can. And I've still got a long ways to go."
Freauff on all that he's learned since arriving at OSU
"I came from a small school. I love my coaches back at home but the football knowledge from there to here is just completely different and a new level. I've learned how to read defenses, how to run routes depending on leverages of defensive backs. There's a lot, the playbook is deep, so there's a lot of learning. In Crook County I was able to get by being the best athlete, I didn't really have to be smart up here[in the head]. But over here you gotta be smart and be an athlete."