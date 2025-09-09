State of the Beavs: A Crossroads in Week Three For Oregon State Football
Oregon State's loss to Fresno State in Week Two was about as frustrating as they come for Trent Bray's group - something that Bray visibly demonstrated during the game, dropping an f-bomb in a halftime interview with The CW.
What went wrong? Are Bray and the Beavers ready for the challenges that still await them? After all, OSU's next two opponents are both highly ranked: Texas Tech and Oregon.
How does the Exodus Ayers situation fit into the Beavs' current struggles? A protective order issued against Ayers for a domestic violence incident was reportedly lifted this week.
There's plenty to talk about this week with your host Matt Bagley, including the top five games on the college football broadcast schedule this weekend. Go Beavs.
