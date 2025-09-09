Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: A Crossroads in Week Three For Oregon State Football

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Sep 6, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jalil Tucker (22) intercepts a pass intended for Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Josiah Freeman (5) during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jalil Tucker (22) intercepts a pass intended for Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Josiah Freeman (5) during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State's loss to Fresno State in Week Two was about as frustrating as they come for Trent Bray's group - something that Bray visibly demonstrated during the game, dropping an f-bomb in a halftime interview with The CW.

What went wrong? Are Bray and the Beavers ready for the challenges that still await them? After all, OSU's next two opponents are both highly ranked: Texas Tech and Oregon.

How does the Exodus Ayers situation fit into the Beavs' current struggles? A protective order issued against Ayers for a domestic violence incident was reportedly lifted this week.

There's plenty to talk about this week with your host Matt Bagley, including the top five games on the college football broadcast schedule this weekend. Go Beavs.

MORE: Next Steps: How Oregon State Moves On From Embarrassing Fresno State Loss

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football