State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball's Explosive Start To 2025 + OSU Football Staffing Changes
Oregon State's 2025 baseball season is officially underway and the Beavers dominated the competition by a combined score of 48-9 to start the season 4-0. Things continue this week in Texas where things are already looking bit iffy, in terms of the weather, but the Beavs can still cement their place as a top-five team. Plus, the Beaver football program made several notable additions to the coaching staff this week in preparation for what they hope will be a return to postseason eligibility. Speaking of the postseason, Oregon State basketball's hope of a berth in the NCAA Tournament is dwindling, but not completely gone. Dive into it all with your host Matt Bagley this week on State of the Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
