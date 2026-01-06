State of the Beavs: Big Changes To Start The Year At Oregon State
In this story:
The first week of transfer portal action was certainly eventful for the Oregon State football program. This week on State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley reacts to who left, who stayed, who's coming, and what's next over the next two weeks for the program...including the new coaching staff.
What exactly are Oregon State's options after losing Tristan Ti'a and what is JaMarcus Shephard's plan over the couple of weeks.
On the hardwood, Wayne Tinkle's group have lost two straight in blowout results against Pacific and Washington State. Bagley is joined by OSU basketball writer Ben Pahl to discuss what's going on with the Beavers and how they can pull out of their tailspin.
Scott Rueck's WBB squad have won five straight as they continue WCC play. There's plenty of challenge left for the Beavers, but how far can they take it?
All that, plus a quick look at this week's College Football Playoff Semifinal games. Go Beavs.
MORE: Oregon State Heir-Apparent Quarterback Tristan Ti'a Enters Transfer Portal
This Week's Topics
-Full reaction to Oregon State's week that was in the transfer portal - who left, who stayed, who's coming, and what's next.
-A big change headed for Oregon State's coaching staff
-Men's basketball reaction + a conversation with Ben Pahl
-Thoughts on women's basketball's strong run of form
-College Football Playoff Semifinal predictions
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Ben Pahl is a sportswriter and broadcaster based in Portland, Oregon. His work covering college and professional sports has been featured by the Orange Media Network at Oregon State University as well as KBVR.fm. His other career stops in sports include the Portland Pickles baseball club and the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.