State of the Beavs: Big Changes To Start The Year At Oregon State

The first week of transfer portal action was certainly eventful for the Oregon State football program. This week on State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley reacts to who left, who stayed, who's coming, and what's next over the next two weeks for the program...including the new coaching staff.

What exactly are Oregon State's options after losing Tristan Ti'a and what is JaMarcus Shephard's plan over the couple of weeks.

On the hardwood, Wayne Tinkle's group have lost two straight in blowout results against Pacific and Washington State. Bagley is joined by OSU basketball writer Ben Pahl to discuss what's going on with the Beavers and how they can pull out of their tailspin.

Scott Rueck's WBB squad have won five straight as they continue WCC play. There's plenty of challenge left for the Beavers, but how far can they take it?

All that, plus a quick look at this week's College Football Playoff Semifinal games. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Full reaction to Oregon State's week that was in the transfer portal - who left, who stayed, who's coming, and what's next.

-A big change headed for Oregon State's coaching staff

-Men's basketball reaction + a conversation with Ben Pahl

-Thoughts on women's basketball's strong run of form

-College Football Playoff Semifinal predictions

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify