Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Can Oregon State Football Land A Big Name Coach?

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State football returns from their bye week after picking up their first win of the season. Both on and off the gridiron, the Beavers are very far from out of the woods.

However, with rumors circulating surrounding former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron's interest in the job and gray clouds looming over Jonathan Smith at Michigan State...the Beavers could land themselves back in the news cycle in a big way.

MORE: Scott Rueck Talks Oregon State Women's Basketball Ahead of 2025 Season

Beavs athletic director Scott Barnes is also under scrutiny after firing a deputy athletic director and landing in the middle of a wrongful termination lawsuit from a former Beavs rowing coach.

All that, plus a look at Oregon State football hosting Washington State this weekend with a peak at what interim football coach Robb Akey had to say on Monday. Your host Matt Bagley takes you through all of it in a busy news cycle from Corvallis. Go Beavs.

MORE: REPORT: Oregon State Dismisses Deputy AD Brent Blaylock, Cancels NIL Partnership

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football