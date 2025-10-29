State of the Beavs: Can Oregon State Football Land A Big Name Coach?
Oregon State football returns from their bye week after picking up their first win of the season. Both on and off the gridiron, the Beavers are very far from out of the woods.
However, with rumors circulating surrounding former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron's interest in the job and gray clouds looming over Jonathan Smith at Michigan State...the Beavers could land themselves back in the news cycle in a big way.
MORE: Scott Rueck Talks Oregon State Women's Basketball Ahead of 2025 Season
Beavs athletic director Scott Barnes is also under scrutiny after firing a deputy athletic director and landing in the middle of a wrongful termination lawsuit from a former Beavs rowing coach.
All that, plus a look at Oregon State football hosting Washington State this weekend with a peak at what interim football coach Robb Akey had to say on Monday. Your host Matt Bagley takes you through all of it in a busy news cycle from Corvallis. Go Beavs.
MORE: REPORT: Oregon State Dismisses Deputy AD Brent Blaylock, Cancels NIL Partnership
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify