State of the Beavs: Early Projections For Oregon State Football's 2026 Depth Chart

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

For JaMarcus Shephard's Oregon State Beavers, preparations for the 2026-2027 season take a major step forward on August 5th when fall camp begins.

As is usually the case when a new head coach takes charge, there are several position groups where the starters will be determined via battles in fall camp. However, based on the differences in experience and past bodies of work, we can make educated guesses on who will comprise Shephard's first depth chart.

That's the bulk of today's episode as your host Matt Bagley looks at where things stand ahead of OSU strapping up their helmets and pads for another round of preseason practices. Also, unsurprisingly, there's still a good amount of baseball talk toward the end as Mitch Canham continues to win on the recruiting trail and several former Beavers are taking advantage of the All-Star game spotlight this summer.

Oregon State football begins the 2026 season at Houston on September 5. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Matt peels back the curtain on his research process for looking at who should be expected to be Oregon State's most-regular presences ahead of fall camp.

-Notably, is Maalik Murphy ready to rebound as the leader of Oregon State's offense in 2026?

-Arguably the most questions exist on the offense surrounding the linemen. Can that group adapt to some offseason shuffling?

-What can Oregon State fans expect from the shift in defensive scheme under the new staff?

-It's also time for a roundup of some of the offseason headlines that the Oregon State baseball program has generated in recent weeks.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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