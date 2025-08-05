State of the Beavs: Early Takeaways From Oregon State Fall Camp
Oregon State football's 2025 fall camp is in full swing and the message from all involved seems fairly consistent: the Beavers are in a much better position to start the college football season than they were in 2024.
Trent Bray's group seem to have many of their major position groups settled and their veterans are ready to take on increased leadership roles. What other questions do the Beavs need to answer in the final weeks before the season opener?
On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley gives his biggest takeaways from the first week of fall camp. You'll also hear from the media availabilities of Trent Bray, Ryan Gunderson, and Rod Chance. Go Beavs.
