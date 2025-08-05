Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Early Takeaways From Oregon State Fall Camp

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State players stretch during the first day of spring practice at the Tommy Prothro Football Complex on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State players stretch during the first day of spring practice at the Tommy Prothro Football Complex on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon State football's 2025 fall camp is in full swing and the message from all involved seems fairly consistent: the Beavers are in a much better position to start the college football season than they were in 2024.

Trent Bray's group seem to have many of their major position groups settled and their veterans are ready to take on increased leadership roles. What other questions do the Beavs need to answer in the final weeks before the season opener?

On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley gives his biggest takeaways from the first week of fall camp. You'll also hear from the media availabilities of Trent Bray, Ryan Gunderson, and Rod Chance. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

