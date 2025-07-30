Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Fall Camp Begins For Oregon State Football

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray gets interviewed after the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 29, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray gets interviewed after the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 29, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Football season is just around the corner and Trent Bray's team are putting the final touches on preparations for the 2025 campaign.

This week on State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley dives into the fall camp story lines Oregon State fans should know, including:

-Five Players Who Could be Good in 2025

-Five Players Who Could be GREAT in 2025.

-Potential Pac-12 broadcast partners & expansion targets this fall. The story of the league's place in the future of college football still has plenty more to give.

Plus, even more as position battles unfold in Bray's second season as head coach. Oregon State opens the season on August 30 at home against Cal. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Joe Londergan
Matt Bagley
