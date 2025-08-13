State of the Beavs: Improved Position Groups At Oregon State's Fall Camp
Oregon State football are continuing fall camp with just over two weeks until the season officially opens. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, several of the Beavers' position groups look much improved from last year and the OSU coaching staff has been excited to talk about it.
New running backs coach Ray Pickering has been talking up his group ahead what is expected to be Anthony Hankerson's best season yet. The defensive line is also expected to be improved from last season.
Your host Matt Bagley dives into what those groups have shown at the Beavers' most recent scrimmages and what the coaches had to say about those performances. Go Beavs.
