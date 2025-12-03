State of the Beavs: JaMarcus Shephard's First Days At Oregon State

Oregon State formally introduced head coach JaMarcus Shephard on Tuesday, renewing some sense of optimism for the program.

The first month on the job will be anything but easy, as the Beavers need to put together a signing class and pick up steam in the transfer portal.

Hear Shephard's full introductory press conference, plus your takes from SOTB host Matt Bagley. Go Beavs.

MORE: Tristan Ti’a Shows Grit in First Career Start as Beavers Close Out Season

Topics This Week

The full Jamarcus Shephard audio

Matt's first impressions after meeting Oregon State's next head coach

3 top priorities for JaMarcus Shephard this month

Basketball previews on a big week for the Beavers

A look at conference championship week in football

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI