State of the Beavs: Jesse Legree Continues To Set Records For Oregon State Football

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

En route to a 4-2 record for Oregon State football, true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree has been one of the most electrifying players in the country. The Baltimore native became the first Oregon State wide receiver ever to post over 100 receiving yards in six consecutive games, something not even legendary Beavers like Brandin Cooks and Mike Hass were able to do back in their day.

This week on State of the Beavs, we react to the incredible pace that Legree has set for himself while leading the nation in both receiving yards and touchdowns. We'll also react to Oregon State's thorough beatdown of San Diego State by a score of 66-14 this past weekend, which has made fans realize JaMarcus Shephard's talk of chasing a Pac-12 title is more than simply talk.

Ahead of the Oregon State-Washington State contest this week, we'll predict how things might go against Kirby Moore's squad, and look forward to the reunion with former Beavs head coach Trent Bray.

All that, plus the five games that you need to watch in college football this weekend. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

-Jesse Legree quickly writing his own chapter in the Oregon State football history books.

-Reactions to Oregon State's 66-14 victory over San Diego State this past weekend.

-Predictions for this week's contest against the Washington State Cougars in Corvallis this weekend.

-Audio from Legree's comments after the San Diego State win, as well as audio from offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen's Monday press conference ahead of the WSU game.

-The five games that you need to watch in college football this weekend.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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