State of the Beavs: New Pac-12 Media Deal and What Comes Next

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The biggest news in the Pac-12, and maybe all of college sports this week, is the announcement that the league and CBS have an agreement in place to show key football and basketball games once the league returns in 2026. It's a major step forward for the rebuilding league and likely means the addition of an eighth football member is imminent.

Will we end up seeing the Pac-12 formally invite Texas State this week? Or, does the league have something else up its sleeve?

Your host Matt Bagley also notes some additions and subtractions for Oregon State baseball through the transfer portal and some minor recruiting news for Oregon State football. Go Beavs.

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

