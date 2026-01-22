State of the Beavs: Recapping The Transfer Portal Window For Beaver Football
The transfer portal is officially closed and while the Beavers can still sign players that remain in the portal, new players cannot enter the portal. Oregon State addressed several major needs for their first year under the guide of new head coach JaMarcus Shephard. While the player personnel situation is somewhat coming into focus, for 2026, the assistant coaching staff is another story.
Just who exactly will coach Oregon State's defense in 2026? Matt Bagley has the latest on that component of Oregon State football's offseason.
On the basketball court, the Oregon State women are tied with Gonzaga for the lead in the West Coast Conference. A showdown with the Zags looms on Thursday night in Corvallis. Meanwhile the Beaver men picked up a needed win against Loyola Marymount, but turned in a poor performance against Pacific over the weekend. With five conference losses already, Wayne Tinkle's group are running out of time to earn a favorable seed in March's West Coast Conference Tournament. Winning that tournament looks like their only shot at actually reaching the NCAA Tournament at this point in the 2025-2026 season.
In just under a month, the college baseball season begins for Oregon State in Surprise, Arizona. Bagley takes you through what you need to watch the start to what could be another exceptionally strong year for Mitch Canham's squad. The Beavers will face Michigan, Arizona, and Stanford in the desert before six games in the state of Texas. Enjoy your week, and Go Beavs.
This Week's Topics
-Recapping transfer portal additions and departures for Oregon State football
-Reactions to further shuffling on the Oregon State football staff
-The week that was on the hardwood for Oregon State basketball
-Oregon State baseball's upcoming trip to Surprise, Arizona
