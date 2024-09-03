State of the Beavs: Ups and Downs of the Idaho State Win + 2025 & Beyond
Trent Bray's Oregon State team are 1-0, with room for improvement, but a renewed sense of excitement and hope in the new season. Your host Matt Bagley talks the positives and negatives from Saturday, and looks ahead to this week's road game at San Diego State. Also, the future of the alliance between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West is in question and more games to watch this Sunday. Go Beavs.
