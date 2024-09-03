Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Ups and Downs of the Idaho State Win + 2025 & Beyond

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball to score a touchdown in the first half of the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball to score a touchdown in the first half of the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trent Bray's Oregon State team are 1-0, with room for improvement, but a renewed sense of excitement and hope in the new season. Your host Matt Bagley talks the positives and negatives from Saturday, and looks ahead to this week's road game at San Diego State. Also, the future of the alliance between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West is in question and more games to watch this Sunday. Go Beavs.

RELATED: 3 Things We Learned From Oregon State's Week One Win Over Idaho State

