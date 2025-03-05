Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: WCC Tournament, Spring Football Preview + Beavs Baseball Concerns

Mar 1, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; The Auburn Tigers play against the Oregon State Beavers during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; The Auburn Tigers play against the Oregon State Beavers during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
It's a busy weekend for Oregon State sports. The West Coast Conference tournament begins in Las Vegas for both Beaver basketball programs. Scott Rueck's women's team is the #3 seed and begin play on Sunday, while Wayne Tinkle and the men's team begin on Saturday as the #5 seed. Plus, spring football practices have begun in Corvallis as Trent Bray's program prepares for 2025. What should the priorities be for Maalik Murphy, Anthony Hankerson, and the rest of the Beavers?

Plus, Oregon State baseball is still a top-ten team, but haven't put together the most consistent string of performances through the first three weeks. Should that be cause for concern? Your host Matt Bagley breaks down all of it this week on a new edition of State of the Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

