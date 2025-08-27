Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: What To Know For Oregon State Football's 2025 Season Opener

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) is tackled by California Golden Bears defensive back Matthew Littlejohn (left) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 2025 offseason is finally over and the Oregon State Beavers are ready to open things up at home this Saturday against the Cal Bears. Things kick off at Reser Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT. On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley helps you channel Beaver Nation's excitement.

First, we'll take a look at the key names on Cal's roster that the Beavs will have to contend with. Then, we'll take a look at Oregon State's depth chart to begin the season.

You'll also hear audio from Trent Bray's media availability, an update on Darrius Clemons' injury situation, and five games to fill your football schedule in the first full slate of the fall. Go Beavs.

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

