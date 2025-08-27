State of the Beavs: What To Know For Oregon State Football's 2025 Season Opener
The 2025 offseason is finally over and the Oregon State Beavers are ready to open things up at home this Saturday against the Cal Bears. Things kick off at Reser Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT. On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley helps you channel Beaver Nation's excitement.
First, we'll take a look at the key names on Cal's roster that the Beavs will have to contend with. Then, we'll take a look at Oregon State's depth chart to begin the season.
You'll also hear audio from Trent Bray's media availability, an update on Darrius Clemons' injury situation, and five games to fill your football schedule in the first full slate of the fall. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify