Three Star Quarterback Thad Thatcher Commits to Oregon State

Yesterday marked a new milestone in the JaMarcus Shephard era.

In a watch party streamed online, the Nevada three star quarterback from Arbor View HS (Las Vegas, NV) verbally committed to Oregon State. Thatcher is Oregon State's first prep quarterback commit since the school hired JaMarcus Shephard last November.

Thatcher's highlight reel shows a playmaker who uses every inch of his 6'2" 178 pound frame to help his team win. Through the air, the then-junior passer achieved 2,625 passing yards, a 29:5 touchdown to interception ratio, and a 70% completion percentage. On the ground, he racked up 53 carries for 605 yards and 7 touchdowns.

In the Nevada state championship game last November against national powerhouse Bishop Gorman HS, Thatcher threw for 233 yards and 1 touchdown, while also flashing elusiveness under pressure on several snaps.

A year ago, the young quarterback committed to Utah. After long-tenured head coach Kyle Whittingham left the Utes this past January, Thatcher decommitted. Since then, he has been strongly pursued by Whittingham's new employer Michigan, as well as Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Purdue, UCF, UNLV, and Oregon State.

In an interview with On3/Rivals reporter Greg Biggins, Thatcher explained why Oregon State earned his commitment:



“They’re going to give me a chance to compete for a spot right away,” Thatcher said. “That’s something I was interested in and so I’m excited about the opportunity.



In that same piece, the young quarterback also stressed the tantalizing potential of new Oregon State offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen:



“Coach Dahlen has worked with so many draft picks and it’s really exciting to have the opportunity to be developed by someone like him."

Of all the teams vying for his signature, Oregon State has the fewest quarterbacks on scholarship (3) and no other currently committed quarterbacks in the 2027 signing class.



On the roster, Oregon State currently touts returning starter Maalik Murphy, a junior, alongside senior transfer Brady Jones and sophomore transfer Braden Atkinson. Earlier this year, 5'9" California freshman Isaiah Arriaza joined the Beavers as a preferred walk-on.