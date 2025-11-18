Tiara Bolden Continues Hot Streak As Oregon State Downs Utah State
With a morning tipoff in front of a crowd consisting of Corvallis area school children, the Oregon State Beavers moved to 4-0 on the season Tuesday with a 71-52 victory over the Utah State Aggies.
Fresh off of being named the West Coast Conference player of the week for strong performances against Air Force and Illinois, Tiara Bolden again powered Oregon State's win with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and four rebounds on the day.
Bolden helped the Beavers build an early lead, making three of her four shots from beyond the arc in the first half. She finished the day sinking nine of her 14 field goal attempts and both of her free throw attempts.
Center Nene Sow also played a critical role with 11 points and 15 rebounds on the day. Sow's inside presence in the game can't be understated, as the Beavs thoroughly controlled the rebounding battle 47-27. 36 of Oregon State's boards came on the defensive end. The Beavs also scored 18 second-chance points on the day and a total of 38 points in the paint.
Kennedy Shuler and Jenna Villa also reached double figures in scoring, with 14 and ten points, respectively. Villa was the Beavs' biggest distributor on the day with four of the team's eight assists. OSU never trailed on the day.
As a team, the Beavers played a remarkably clean game, getting whistled for only four fouls and not hearing the whistle blown against them until the third quarter. Taking only six shots from the charity stripe all day, Utah State made just one of those shots.
The Aggies shot 34.4% from the floor compared to 47.5% by the orange and black.
Scott Rueck's team will be back in action on Friday, November 21 when they host Colorado State at 6 p.m. PT. That contest will be televised on ESPN+.
