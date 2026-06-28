Top 10 Oregon State Football Games Since 2000: #5 - James Rodgers' Fly Sweep Downs Ducks

In November of 2007, the stage was set for another exciting chapter of the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War.

The Oregon Ducks, ranked 17th in the country, were looking to avenge the previous season's narrow defeat to their bitter rivals in Corvallis. Mike Riley's Beavers, who came into this game 7-4, were motivated by the fact that they hadn't won a football game in Eugene for over a decade.

Neither side entered this late-season matchup fully healthy. The Oregon Ducks were missing QB Dennis Dixon, who was the Pac-10 Offensive Player of The Year. OSU was without star halfback Yvenson Bernard, neutralizing a huge part of their offensive style. However, these injuries did not prevent a high-scoring affair in what ending up being one of the most thrilling rivalry games of the 2007 college football season.

First Half

Oregon deferred after winning the toss, and that would be a decision that they'd quickly regret. It took the Beavers just one play to get into Duck territory, with a long pass completion to wide receiver Anthony Brown.

On the very next snap, second-string halfback and Bend native Matt Sieverson exploded through the hole and took it 38 yards to the end zone on his first carry of the night. The Beavers had announced their arrival, taking a 7-0 lead less than 30 seconds into the rivalry affair.

Midway through the quarter, Oregon's offense was able to come through after being set up at the OSU 34-yard line. But the Beavers were able to get back on track with a statement drive on the following possession. On an important third-and-six late in the first quarter, Lyle Moevao patiently waited for the play to develop and found Brandon Powers on a crossing route inside Oregon territory. After a self-inflicted wound from Oregon in the form of roughing the passer, the Beavers capitalized with another big pass completion that set up first-and-goal.

A play-action roll-out to James Rodgers was effective on first and goal, picking up five yards to get their offense to the one yard line. On a hand off the next play, RB Clinton Polk was hit immediately right at the line of scrimmage- but the backup halfback showed his grit, leveling the Duck linebacker backwards and flinging himself over the goal line for OSU's second rushing TD of the game. It was 14-7.

OSU couldn't have scripted Oregon's next possession any better. After a big tackle for loss on second-and-ten, backup QB Justin Roper threw a short hitch that went off the hands of his target, and straight into the arms of Beaver linebacker Derrick Doggett. Doggett bounced out towards the sidelined, weaved his way through traffic with blockers out in front, and dove into the end zone for an Oregon State pick six, stunning the Autzen crowd into near silence. Serna added the PAT, and it was a 14-point Beaver lead at the end of the first quarter.

But with plenty of football left to be played, the 17th-ranked Ducks eventually created a spark. A long drive appeared to have stalled out at the OSU three, but Justin Roper completed a pass to the end zone on fourth and goal, getting Oregon right back into the game.

Then, it was the visitors' turn to have disaster strike in the form of a turnover. With one minute remaining in the second quarter, Moevao had the ball knocked out on a designed QB run. It was scooped up by Jairus Byrd, who returned it 33 yards for an Oregon TD. The Ducks had recovered from a two-score deficit, and headed into the break with all the momentum on their side. Halftime score: 21-21

Second Half

Oregon State was able to regain some momentum at the start of the third quarter, stopping the Ducks on fourth down after they had made it to Beaver territory. However, OSU could not capitalize on the ensuing possession, which ended in a missed 50-yard attempt. Standout halfback Jonathan Stewart then began heating up for Oregon, torching the Beaver defense. Justin Roper showed off his athleticism on a third and goal QB keeper, giving Oregon its first lead of the evening at 28-21.

After coming away with a critical third-down stop late in the third quarter, the Beavers finally woke up from their offensive coma. It started off with a 21-yard completion to Shane Morales, who found himself all alone at midfield from a well-run route.

Moevao stayed hot through the air, finding Anthony Brown for another big completion after the OSU front seven gave Lyle a perfectly clean pocket to throw from. A couple of plays later on second and ten, a pass interference call was made against future Super Bowl champion Patrick Chung, much to the chagrin of the Oregon crowd. This set OSU up in the Ducks' red-zone, looking to tie the game.

On the following play, the Beavers averted what would have been an unmitigated disaster. After Polk had the ball stripped out from behind, James Rodgers dove forward and, fortunately for Mike Riley, was able to recover the football cleanly. This might've saved the game for OSU, as Moevao scored on a designed QB rollout just moments later. It was all tied at 28 with 14:45 to play in the 4th.

Fourth Quarter

Much of this quarter was marked by strong defensive play, with a forced turnover and multiple punts. The Beavers finally got something going in crunch time, getting into comfortable field goal range with under two minutes left.

However, Oregon State's kicking woes continued, and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Riley sent out his field goal unit for what should've been a fairly routine kick, but Alexis Serna's 35-yarder was blocked. This gave the Ducks a golden opportunity with 1:09 left to play.

Justin Roper caught fire right away on this potential winning drive, completing three straight passes to get to the OSU 36. The Beavers didn't surrender any more yards, but Belloti sent his kicker out for a long field goal that would win the game if converted. It was at this point that the chaos began.

Matt Evenson's 53-yard attempt had the distance, but drifted just slightly wide right. But just as the Beaver sideline began to celebrate what they thought was a new lifeline, the refs got together to discuss a penalty flag that had been thrown. The call was a personal foul on OSU for leaping over the long snapper, giving Evensen a second chance to win it- this time from 15 yards closer.

A game-winning field goal from a very solid kicker is what should've followed this penalty. Instead, Oregon put together one of the greatest special teams blunders in Civil War history.

With 20 seconds left on the clock, the Ducks lined up under center on first down and had Roper move the ball to the middle of the field, both for a better kicking angle and to take time off the clock. What Oregon should've done was leave the offense out there so that they could spike it with four seconds left.

But in one of the biggest head-scratchers of Bellotti's coaching career, this isn't what Oregon did. Instead of spiking it, the Ducks decided to rush their field goal unit onto the field, with only 15 seconds left and the clock rolling.

In a giant rush, Evensen didn't have time to take his typical steps, and stepped into an awkward stance before the ball was abruptly snapped. He got the kick away. It was on line, but...fell about three yards short, with the bizarre procedure clearly causing him to miss the kick. Oregon State's sideline went wild, knowing that they had just been bailed out by a rare mistake. The Civil War went into overtime tied at 28-28.

OT

After winning the toss, Mike Riley decided to send his defense out first. On third-and-six, Roper found Ed Dickson to move the chains and set up first-and-goal for the Ducks. But the Beavers clamped down and were able to stop the run, forcing Oregon to kick a field goal. The defense did their job, and OSU's offense could now win it with a TD, trailing 31-28.

But they couldn't move the ball. After picking up only a single yard on three plays, the Beavers had no choice but to send out their field goal unit for a 41-yarder. The Lou Groza award winner of 2005 was 0-3 on the night, and had to convert here to keep Oregon State alive. His kick was not right down the middle, but it did sneak inside the right upright by no more than a couple of feet. Serna pumped his fist, and was embraced by his teammates on the sideline. He had delivered, and the game now went into double OT.

Second OT

After going nowhere on their first possession, the Beavs decided to change up their play calling. On the first play of the second overtime, they put James Rodgers in motion and gave him the ball on a fly sweep. He somehow broke free from a tackle behind the line of scrimmage, and used his speed to catch the sideline and turn the corner. Rodgers stormed across the goal line and came to a stop at the back of the end zone, staring down the home Oregon crowd. In a roller-coaster of a game, Oregon State had retaken the lead in double overtime. Now all they needed was a stop.

The Duck offense came back onto the field, needing a touchdown. The Beavers got into the backfield on second and four, swallowing Jonathan Stewart for a two-yard loss. Oregon had a five-yard pass completion on third down, leaving them a yard short of the marker. This set up an agonizing fourth-and-one, with the Autzen crowd holding their breath.

Working out of the shotgun on fourth and very short, Roper turned and handed it to Stewart. The star halfback was strongly met right at the line of scrimmage by Dorian Smith and Alan Darlin, who collectively drove Stewart backwards before throwing him to the turf. There was an eruption from the orange and black sections around Autzen stadium, as the Beaver team ran onto the field. For the first time since 1993, Oregon State had won in Eugene.

Top 10 Oregon State Football Games Since 2000

#10 - 2013 OT Win At Utah

#9 - 2021 Beavs Outgun USC in Los Angeles

#8 - 2014 Beavers Stun #6 ASU

#7 - 2008 Thriller in the Desert

#6 - Beavs' Comeback in the 2006 Sun Bowl