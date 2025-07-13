Top 5 Defensive Players Oregon State Football Will Face In 2025
The Oregon State Beavers offense should be better this year. The arrival of transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy has Corvallis excited about the upcoming season. Returning to the fold are wide receivers Trent Walker and Darrius Clemons. Which defensive players on opposing teams are set to give the Beavers offense trouble in the 2025 season?
5. Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker- Texas Tech
Rodriguez is easily one of the best players the Beavers' offense will see all season. The junior linebacker led the Big 12 in tackles last season and is expected to be in the hunt for Big 12 Player of the Year. Rodriguez has a nose for the football, exemplified in Week 6 of last year when he forced a fumble against Arizona, in addition to his 13 tackles on the day.
4. Alzillion Hamilton - Cornerback - Fresno State
Hamilton is far and away the best defensive player on the Bulldogs. He earned All Mountain West honorable mention last season. Hamilton ranked 10th in the country for passes defended last season while reeling in two interceptions and forcing two fumbles. Hamilton entered the transfer portal this offseason, but withdrew and chose to stay with Fresno State.
3. Nick Anderson - Cornerback - Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons may not pose much of a threat in total when they visit Corvallis on October 11, but cornerback Nick Anderson will be one to watch. Anderson finished seventh in the country with 122 total tackles last season. Anderson finished the 2024 campaign with two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
2. Bryce Boettcher - Linebacker - Oregon
Boettcher is back for another year with the Oregon Ducks, after some pundits thought he might forego his last season to enter the NFL Draft. Boettcher finished with 94 total tackles last season, with more than half of them being solo tackles. Boettcher tacked on an interception and two sacks in the 2024 Oregon campaign and looks to be a major cog in their defensive machine for the 2025 season.
1. Matayo Uiagalelei - EDGE- Oregon
Easily the toughest player the Oregon State offense will have to line up against next season, Uiagalelei led the Big Ten in sacks last regular season with 10.5. Uiagalelei was awarded All-Big Ten First Team and amassed 38 tackles in the Ducks' Big Ten Championship season last year. The Beavers' offense has their work cut out for them when they visit Autzen Stadium next season.