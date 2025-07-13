Oregon State Beavers On SI

Top 5 Defensive Players Oregon State Football Will Face In 2025

The Oregon State offense faltered at times last season, but with the arrival of transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy, the offense will look to take a giant leap forward.

Kyle Clements

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers offense should be better this year. The arrival of transfer quarterback  Maalik Murphy has Corvallis excited about the upcoming season. Returning to the fold are wide receivers Trent Walker and Darrius Clemons. Which defensive players on opposing teams are set to give the Beavers offense trouble in the 2025 season?

5. Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker- Texas Tech

Rodriguez is easily one of the best players the Beavers' offense will see all season. The junior linebacker led the Big 12 in tackles last season and is expected to be in the hunt for Big 12 Player of the Year. Rodriguez has a nose for the football, exemplified in Week 6 of last year when he forced a fumble against Arizona, in addition to his 13 tackles on the day.

4. Alzillion Hamilton - Cornerback - Fresno State

Hamilton is far and away the best defensive player on the Bulldogs. He earned All Mountain West honorable mention last season. Hamilton ranked 10th in the country for passes defended last season while reeling in two interceptions and forcing two fumbles. Hamilton entered the transfer portal this offseason, but withdrew and chose to stay with Fresno State.

3. Nick Anderson - Cornerback - Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons may not pose much of a threat in total when they visit Corvallis on October 11, but cornerback Nick Anderson will be one to watch. Anderson finished seventh in the country with 122 total tackles last season. Anderson finished the 2024 campaign with two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Bryce Boettcher - Linebacker - Oregon

Boettcher is back for another year with the Oregon Ducks, after some pundits thought he might forego his last season to enter the NFL Draft. Boettcher finished with 94 total tackles last season, with more than half of them being solo tackles. Boettcher tacked on an interception and two sacks in the 2024 Oregon campaign and looks to be a major cog in their defensive machine for the 2025 season.

Matayo Uiagalelei rushing Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) is pressured by Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Matayo Uiagalelei - EDGE- Oregon

Easily the toughest player the Oregon State offense will have to line up against next season, Uiagalelei led the Big Ten in sacks last regular season with 10.5. Uiagalelei was awarded All-Big Ten First Team and amassed 38 tackles in the Ducks' Big Ten Championship season last year. The Beavers' offense has their work cut out for them when they visit Autzen Stadium next season.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football