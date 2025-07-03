Top 5 Offensive Players Oregon State Football Will Face In 2025
The Oregon State defense will have its hands full this upcoming season, facing serious weapons on the offensive side of the ball week in, week out. Here are the top five offensive players the Beavs will hope to corral this season.
5. Caleb Douglas (WR) - Texas Tech
Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas checks in as the fifth-best player the Beavs will see this upcoming season. A tough road game in Lubbock awaits the Beavs in September, and the 6'4" Douglas will be tough to contain. Douglas went over 100 receiving yards in a game five different times last season, along with five touchdowns.
4. Tanner Koziol (TE) - Houston
Tanner Koziol, the Houston tight end, comes in as the fourth-best player Oregon State will play against this season. Koziol had 94 catches for 839 yards last season for Ball State while tacking on eight touchdowns. Koziol is lightning quick out of his stance and will pose a significant problem for Oregon State linebackers. Koziol made his way to Houston this spring after 15 practices at Wisconsin before.
3. Makhi Hughes (RB) - Oregon
Makhi Hughes, the Oregon running back, checks in as the third-best offensive player the Beavers will see this season. Hughes had an insane year with Tulane last season before transferring to the Ducks, recording 265 carries for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hughes averaged more than five yards per carry in his time with the Green Wave.
2. Nyziah Hunter (WR) - Cal
The second-best player on the offensive side of the ball that the Beavers will line up against this season is Cal wide receiver Nyziah Hunter. Hunter reeled in five touchdowns for the Golden Bears last season while catching 40 passes for 578 yards. Hunter averaged 14 yards per reception last season. Hunter scored against Oregon State last year and hauled in four catches for 85 yards in the process.
1. Dakorien Moore (WR) - Oregon
The best offensive player that the Beavs will hope to contain is Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, the nation's top wide receiver signing in the 2025 recruiting class. Moore is tabbed to have a breakout freshman season similar to Ohio State’s wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Moore, who hails from Texas, finished his high school career with 204 catches for 4,113 yards and 48 TDs.