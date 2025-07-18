Oregon State Beavers On SI

Top 5 Specialists Oregon State Football Will Face In 2025

The Oregon State kickoff team and their field goal block unit will have a tough time against these five specialists in the 2025 season.

Kyle Clements

Nov 5, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs kicker Dylan Lynch (46) kicks a field goal against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the third quarter at Valley Children's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs kicker Dylan Lynch (46) kicks a field goal against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the third quarter at Valley Children's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers will play their last season as a member of the “Pac 2” before the Pac-12 officially is rebuilt in 2026. Here are the top five specialists the Beavers will line up against going into the upcoming season.

5. Christian Pavan - Kicker - Sam Houston

Pavan is able to connect from range, evidenced by his 52-yard field goal make last season for the Bearcats against Rice. The 52-yard field goal was his first ever attempt. Pavan went 14-24 on field goals last season while going a perfect 35-of-35 on PAT’s.

4. Dylan Lynch- Kicker - Fresno State

Lynch had a great season last year with the Bulldogs, converting on 38-of-39 PAT’s with his lone miss coming off of a block. Lynch went 13-20 on field goals in 2024 with a long of 48 yards. Lynch was recently handed the pre-season All-Mountain West second team award and is on the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list.

3. Leyton Smithson - Kick Returner - Washington State

Smithson has the speed to burn any kickoff team in the country. Smithson returned 26 kicks last season for the Cougars for 599 yards. Smithson returned a kick for a Cougs touchdown back in 2023 against Colorado. Smithson had a long of 46 yards last season on returns.

Leyton Smithson outruns a gang of huskies.
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies place kicker Grady Gross (95) tackles Washington State Cougars specialist Leyton Smithson (10) during a kickoff return in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

2. Noah Whittington - Kick Returner- Oregon

Whittington served as a backup running back for the Ducks last season, but made an impact on special teams as well. Whittington returned eight kicks for 232 yards. Whittington’s finest moment on special teams in 2024 came Week Two against Boise State when he returned a kick for a 100-yard touchdown.

Noah Whittington carries the ball in the Rose Bowl Game.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Demond Claiborne - Kick Returner - Wake Forest

Claiborne passed on entering the 2025 NFL Draft to come back to Wake Forest and play for coach Jake Dickert. Claiborne returned 11 kicks last season for 277 yards, good enough for a 25-yard per return average. Claiborne has returned a kick for a touchdown in each of his last two seasons with Wake Forest.

Demond Claiborne eluding defenders against Duke
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude Duke Blue Devils cornerback Tre'Shon Devones (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football