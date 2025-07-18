Top 5 Specialists Oregon State Football Will Face In 2025
The Oregon State Beavers will play their last season as a member of the “Pac 2” before the Pac-12 officially is rebuilt in 2026. Here are the top five specialists the Beavers will line up against going into the upcoming season.
5. Christian Pavan - Kicker - Sam Houston
Pavan is able to connect from range, evidenced by his 52-yard field goal make last season for the Bearcats against Rice. The 52-yard field goal was his first ever attempt. Pavan went 14-24 on field goals last season while going a perfect 35-of-35 on PAT’s.
4. Dylan Lynch- Kicker - Fresno State
Lynch had a great season last year with the Bulldogs, converting on 38-of-39 PAT’s with his lone miss coming off of a block. Lynch went 13-20 on field goals in 2024 with a long of 48 yards. Lynch was recently handed the pre-season All-Mountain West second team award and is on the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list.
3. Leyton Smithson - Kick Returner - Washington State
Smithson has the speed to burn any kickoff team in the country. Smithson returned 26 kicks last season for the Cougars for 599 yards. Smithson returned a kick for a Cougs touchdown back in 2023 against Colorado. Smithson had a long of 46 yards last season on returns.
2. Noah Whittington - Kick Returner- Oregon
Whittington served as a backup running back for the Ducks last season, but made an impact on special teams as well. Whittington returned eight kicks for 232 yards. Whittington’s finest moment on special teams in 2024 came Week Two against Boise State when he returned a kick for a 100-yard touchdown.
1. Demond Claiborne - Kick Returner - Wake Forest
Claiborne passed on entering the 2025 NFL Draft to come back to Wake Forest and play for coach Jake Dickert. Claiborne returned 11 kicks last season for 277 yards, good enough for a 25-yard per return average. Claiborne has returned a kick for a touchdown in each of his last two seasons with Wake Forest.