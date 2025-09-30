Trent Bray Adamant Oregon State Coaching Changes Wouldn't Benefit Players
The Oregon State Beavers are 0-5 to start the 2025 season. It's a position that few, if any, thought the program would be in, but Beavers head coach Trent Bray is attempting to push through.
Bray's media availability on Monday was somewhat tense once again, as multiple writers in the room asked Bray if he was looking to make changes to his staff in an effort to right the ship. Bray stated that he wasn't, noting he believed that doing so at this point in the season would not be beneficial to players.
Here's part of what else he had to say. Watch the full media availability below.
On getting the team to finish against a good team:
"That was a big discussion yesterday with the players is what it felt like in that moment. We have six minutes left in the game and we're completely in control of the game and I think there was a little bit of try to survive instead of continue to attack and keep your foot on them. So that's a mindset and a mentality of where we may have, you know, not been as aggressive the way we played. You can just watch some of the plays where we're all of a sudden off now instead of up and putting our hands on them like we were all game. Things like that where we got to stay on the attack to finish out good teams, which Houston is a very good team."
On Aiden Sullivan's performance against Houston:
"He plays extremely hard. Plays the way you want that position to play. You know, he's a junior college guy that took some time like junior college guys do and he's kind of coming into being that player we saw on his junior college film."
Have you made any changes to the staff?
"No. Uh uh."
Why Not?
"Everything I look at is benefit of the player and to do something right now in moment, in week of trying to prepare. If it would benefit the players to do that and make them better then I would absolutely do it. At this moment that wouldn't be the case."
On a message to Beaver fans that may have lost faith in the team:
"Yeah, I mean I understand from where we're at. I mean we're 0 and 5. So totally understand it from that point. You know what people do and what ...their opinions are all valid and have those opinions. But it's just not...doesn't move me either way."
Have you considered making a change at offensive play caller?
"No. Again, you watch the offense play and they moved the ball. You know, we were able to get points on the board and and were in control and we were running the ball. The run game improved greatly and there were plays that weren't made that need to be made. So when I watch it,
there's, it's not a scheme or the play not being called or issues like that. So that's kind of what you look at when, is it a systematic thing or is it, you know, we didn't make the play when we should have?"