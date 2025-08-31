Trent Bray: Oregon State Football Loss To Cal "Not Clean"
Oregon State's 2025 football season got off on the wrong foot Saturday night when the Beavers dropped a home game to Cal by a final score of 34-15. OSU found themselves in a 14-0 hole midway through the first quarter and never recovered.
After the game, Beavers head coach Trent voiced his frustrations with his team's performance after the game, but noted his encouragement at the way they attempted to climb back into the game in the second half.
Watch the full media availability below.
NOTES
-"Yeah, just not clean. I mean, that's really what led to it. Defensively dug a hole, got the ball thrown over our head too much, which we can't do. Um, and so that that was an issue early. I was happy with the way they responded and did some good things and, you know, in the last three quarters of the game, but, we dug ourselves a hole so much it was hard to dig it back out against a good team like Cal."
-On struggles getting the running game going: "I think there's a lot. One, that Cal's pretty good up front and at the linebacker level. But we had some ball handling issues from quarterback to center. Just not clean. Same thing in the blocking. We had guys running through the line of scrimmage too much. It just wasn't a clean game. Not what we were hoping for at all in our first game on any phase of the game really."
-On the illegal substitution penalty that extended Cal's opening drive: "That was very disappointing because it wasn't the player's fault. We start the
game three-and-out make them punt, that's a different game and unacceptable. I mean that's really all it is. It totally changed the whole momentum of the game. So, can't happen."
-"It was about us and our execution. They didn't do anything that we weren't expecting them to do. They did a lot of the things we practiced against our own offense doing and same thing on defense. So, you know, it is just a lack of execution for, you know, whatever that reason was. You know, making the game too big. I'm not sure. That's what we really got to dive into and it's going to take great teaching and coaching, right, to get those things so they don't
victimize us in the next game. And so that's the challenge to the coaches and
the players moving forward."