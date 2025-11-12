Tulsa Coach Tre Lamb “Hoping We Can Take Advantage” of Oregon State Special Teams
On Saturday, Robb Akey’s Oregon State Beavers face the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (2-7 overall, 0-6 AAC). Earlier this week, Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb spoke with local reporters about his team’s upcoming home game versus the Beavers. His press conference can be found on the Tulsa athletics website, and this piece features highlights from that conversation.
Tulsa Head Coach Tre Lamb on his program’s current direction:
“We’re going to get where we need to get to. It’s not the pace I wish it was happening; I’ve been very adamant - bowl game first year - we’re gonna turn this thing around, this is not a rebuild, and I still feel that way. [It hasn’t] gone the way we wanted. What kind of character are you going to have? How are you going to show up at work? How are you going to show up at practice? We’re about to find out what kind of coaches we’ve got, what kind of head coach I am, and the players we got in that locker room because we’re running our race right now to try to get to the top of this conference, and it’s going slower than I thought. We’re not as good as I thought”.
Tulsa Head Coach Tre Lamb's early prognosis on Oregon State’s roster:
“Yeah, solid on defense: they’re big, fast, long. They’ve played well on defense all year statistically. They haven’t given up a bunch of points. They’ve been poor at quarterback, poor on the offensive side of the ball, hadn’t scored at a high enough rate, really good running back [Anthony Hankerson], thousand yard rusher. Special teams has been abysmal for them, they’ve been one of the worst in the country all year long, and I’m hoping we can take advantage of that. They’ve had several punts blocked, kicks returned for touchdowns, they lost last week and Sam Houston returned a kick for a touchdown and blocked a kick for touchdown, so they’re losing games a lot like we are in the ways you just couldn’t make up”.
Tulsa Head Coach Tre Lamb's thoughts on Oregon State interim coach Robb Akey:
“They got an interim head coach who’s doing a great job, you can tell they’re playing a lot better, lot more inspired. They’re 2-3 since he’s taken over, won a couple games. It’s gonna be a challenge for sure, early kick here. We’re not where we want to be, but we’d appreciate [fans and alumni] support, and we’d appreciate it if you could be there for our guys, our seniors, these last few games”.