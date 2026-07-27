Two Oregon State Football Players Named To Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl Watch List Ahead of 2026 Season

Organizers of the Shriners Children's East-West Bowl have released their annual preseason watch list of 1000 college football prospects to watch in the coming season.

Two members of Oregon State's 2026 roster were featured on the list: quarterback Maalik Murphy and linebacker Aiden Sullivan.

Entering fall camp, Murphy is likely to be the team's starting quarterback after holding the position for most of last season, but it's not necessarily a sure thing with two talented transfers also pushing for an opportunity. Last season, the former Duke and Texas standout completed 161-of-277 passes for 1,805 yards and nine touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Murphy's strongest outing came in the now-infamous loss to Fresno State, throwing for 371 yards on 31-of-48 passing with four touchdowns.

Sullivan has become an impact player for the Beavers since transferring from Butte College prior to the 2024 campaign. A native of Twentynine Palms, California, Sullivan became a full-time starter in 2025, posting 72 tackles with seven for a loss, a sack, three forced fumbles, five QB hurries and a pass breakup. Entering his redshirt season, Sullivan is again expected to be a key piece of the defense.

"Putting together this list was extremely challenging for our team, as we scouted players from all four levels of football and consulted with NFL and college personnel to ensure the selection of the best 1000 players for the NFL level," bowl game staff noted in a press release distributed on their website.

The Shriners Children's East-West Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on February 4, 2027. Players who accept invites will have the opportunity to play in one of the country's premier all-star games while receiving instruction from NFL coaches, with hopes of improving the NFL Draft stock. The full watch list can be found here.

Oregon State's 2026 season is set to open on September 5 at Houston with kickoff scheduled for 9 a.m. pacific time.

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Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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