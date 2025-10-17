Veteran QB Dean DeNobile Brings Steady Leadership and Production into Match Up with Oregon State
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Beavers.
Height: 6’1
Weight: 198
Class: Senior
Hometown: Upper Saddle River, NJ
High School: Morris Catholic HS
STATS
- Career: 530/797 (66%), 6,015 yards, 45 TDs, 21 INTs | 199 rushing yards, 9 TDs
- 2025: 134/195 (69%), 1,601 yards, 11 TDs 4 INTs | 14 yards rushing, 1 TD
AT A GLANCE
Dean DeNobile enters Saturday’s game against the Beavers as an established starter and experienced leader for the Leopards of Lafayette. After beginning his career in 2022, when he saw no game action, he immediately became the face of the program the following year.
In 2023, DeNobile started 11 games—missing just one—and threw for 1,997 yards and 20 touchdowns to only five interceptions, while adding 180 rushing yards and six more scores. His breakout season earned him All-Patriot League Second Team honors in his first year as a starter.
He followed that success with another strong campaign in 2024, starting all 12 games and increasing his production with 2,417 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Entering the 2025 season, DeNobile ranked inside Lafayette’s top 10 across several major statistical categories, including career passing yards, completion percentage, and completions.
Currently, the Leopards sit at 5–2 after their most recent win over conference foe Bucknell—a game in which DeNobile threw for 316 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, a feat achieved by only four other Lafayette quarterbacks in program history.
Through seven games this season, DeNobile has completed 69% of his passes for 1,601 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
MORE: Retrospective: Oregon State Interim Coach Robb Akey's Tenure at Idaho
TOP TRAITS
Throwing on the Run
One aspect of DeNobile’s game that immediately stands out on film is his ability to throw on the run. He’s nearly just as effective as a passer when on the move as he is when set firmly in the pocket.
We get a clear example of this at the 8:28 mark in the video below, where DeNobile makes a clutch fourth-down throw on a designed rollout to his left—delivering the ball with perfect accuracy downfield from his non-dominant side. Check out the 1:11 and 7:02 marks in the video as well for additional examples.
Polished Mechanics – Pocket Movement
DeNobile’s experience as a three-year starter shows by way of his mechanics. One area in particular where this shows his pocket movement. He consistently maintains his base and remains in optimal throwing position when maneuvering the pocket.