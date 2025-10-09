Veteran Quarterback Robby Ashford Brings Unique Experience into Oregon State Matchup
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Beavers as Trent Bray looks to guide Oregon State back to the postseason.
Height: 6’2
Weight: 220
Class: Redshirt Senior
Hometown: Hoover, AL
High School: Hoover HS
Previous Schools: Oregon / Auburn / South Carolina
- Career (Oregon / Auburn / South Carolina / Wake Forest) : 251/461 (54%), 3,254 yards, 13 TDs, 13 INTs | 1,387 rushing yards, 18 TDs
- 2025: 91/152 (60%), 1,172 yards, 2 TDs 4 INTs | 233 yards rushing, 4 TDs
AT A GLANCE
After starting his college career at Oregon, Ashford then transferred to Auburn in 2022, where he made nine starts and appeared in all 12 games, earning Auburn’s Offensive Player of the Year honors after passing for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for 710 yards and seven more scores. Unfortunately for Ashford, the 2023 season brought a significant dip in production. With Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne taking over the starting role, Ashford made only one start that year.
In 2024, Ashford transferred again—this time to South Carolina—where he appeared in eight games with one start. He completed 72% of his passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 278 rushing yards and two more scores.
Now at Wake Forest, Ashford has started every game this season, leading the Demon Deacons to a 3–2 record, most recently including their first ACC win of the year over Virginia Tech. So far in 2025, Ashford has completed 60% of his passes for 1,172 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
MORE: Week 7 - Oregon State Beavers vs Wake Forest: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
TOP TRAITS
Polished Mechanics
On a consistent basis, Ashford displays the kind of mechanics every quarterback coach wants their quarterback to have. From the ground up, his footwork is structured and calm, allowing him to operate within the rhythm and timing of the offense.
He also plays with a strong, balanced base that he maintains even as he shifts and maneuvers within the pocket—a key factor in why his release is so quick and smooth. There’s little to no wasted motion in Ashford’s throwing mechanics, which allows him to be not only effective but efficient as well.
Downfield Touch and Placement
Several of Ashford’s biggest plays on film have come from him delivering the ball downfield. He has a knack for dropping passes perfectly over defenders and into his receiver’s hands, where only they can make the catch—especially when attacking the sideline.
The same precision shows when his receivers are running vertically at an angle, such as on post routes, where Ashford consistently places the ball on their upfield shoulder and keeps them in stride.
At the 1:50 mark in the video linked below, Wake Forest gets a free play when NC State jumps offside. Ashford takes advantage immediately, delivering a perfect opposite-hash completion to his receiver on the vertical route—neutralizing strong coverage from the NC State cornerback.
Powerful Runner
As a ball carrier, Ashford has the agility and speed to make big plays on the ground. However, one trait that stands out on film is the power he runs with. Multiple times, Ashford uses his strength to gain extra yardage—running through arm tackles and driving forward even when being gang-tackled.
Check out the :37 mark in the video linked below, where Ashford drags four NC State defenders into the end zone.