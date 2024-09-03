WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Talks Week Two At San Diego State
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers are 1-0 to start the season after dispatching Idaho State 38-15 over the weekend. Not only was it the first win of the season for the Beavers, but it was Bray's first win as a head coach. The road does not get easier for the Beavers this week as they travel to San Diego State, who are also 1-0 after dispatching Texas A&M-Commerce 45-14.
Bray met with the media Monday to give a few updates on his team and preview the Week Two matchup. Watch the full presser below.
RELATED: 3 Things We Learned From Oregon State's Week One Win Over Idaho State
Notes
-On Gevani McCoy: "Did exactly what we asked him to do. He operated the offense. We didn't do a ton in the passing game, mostly because of the way the game was going with the our ability to run but he made the plays we needed him to make."
-Michigan transfer Darrius Clemons did not play this past weekend due to injury, could be available this week. Bray noted that they should know for sure later in the week.
-On facing San Diego State's offense: "We're kind of back to what we're more familiar with and what we've practiced against so I'm excited about that."