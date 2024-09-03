Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Talks Week Two At San Diego State

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray watches the game against Idaho State Bengals during the second half on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray watches the game against Idaho State Bengals during the second half on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers are 1-0 to start the season after dispatching Idaho State 38-15 over the weekend. Not only was it the first win of the season for the Beavers, but it was Bray's first win as a head coach. The road does not get easier for the Beavers this week as they travel to San Diego State, who are also 1-0 after dispatching Texas A&M-Commerce 45-14.

Bray met with the media Monday to give a few updates on his team and preview the Week Two matchup. Watch the full presser below.

Notes

-On Gevani McCoy: "Did exactly what we asked him to do. He operated the offense. We didn't do a ton in the passing game, mostly because of the way the game was going with the our ability to run but he made the plays we needed him to make."
-Michigan transfer Darrius Clemons did not play this past weekend due to injury, could be available this week. Bray noted that they should know for sure later in the week.
-On facing San Diego State's offense: "We're kind of back to what we're more familiar with and what we've practiced against so I'm excited about that."

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

