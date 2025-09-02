WATCH: Trent Bray Previews Fresno State, Laments Oregon State Miscues in Cal Loss
Oregon State's loss to Cal this past weekend didn't give the impression that Trent Bray wanted in the first game of his second season at the helm. They'll have to quickly make corrections in order to prepare for a visiting Fresno State club that Bray notes will a lot of operations similarities with Cal.
Bray spoke with local media in Corvallis on Monday for about ten minutes. Watch the full media availability below.
NOTES
- "Looking at Fresno, I think a very good team, talented team. What Fresno's always been. Tough, physical, play hard. You know, do a lot movement kind of similar to what Cal does as far as they're going to try to shift in motion and get you off set. And then on defense, they know what they do and they play hard. So, we got to be ready and play well."
- On what he liked and what he didn't from the Cal game:
"The things I like on offense: there were some good plays made. Trent Walker was a big-time playmaker for us and continues to be. That was great to see. The things we got to do a better job of is being able to run the ball consistently. I think we didn't do that well enough against Cal...Decision making, both in the routes that are run-based on what the defense gives you and where the ball goes. I think we can improve defensively. We talked about it after the game, the ball being thrown over our head. The positive about that is they were contested, right? So now we got to win those one-on-one, 50/50 ball battles more. But I like that they were contested, not running free and not easy catches. That part's good. And then run game and third-down defense, I really liked. I thought third-down defense was really good. And then the run game was solid. They had two long runs, one on the quarterback scramble and then one late in the game, but I thought they were pretty solid."
-On how Fresno State's running game sets up their passing attack:
"I think that's who they want to be. Their run first mentality, it kind of starts with that whole kind of personality that Fresno State has. Tough, physical, so it starts in the run game for sure. And then the quarterback's a talented kid that can make the throws. So I think they complement each other very well."