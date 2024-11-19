WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's "Disappointing" Performance At Air Force
There have been some bright spots in Trent Bray's first season as the head coach of the Oregon State Beavers. However, OSU's current five-game losing streak has been hard to stomach for all involved - especially after Week 12's 28-0 shutout loss at Air Force for the Beavs.
Bray met with local media on Monday to discuss his team's performance in that game, challenges for the upcoming week of practice, and facing Pac-12 foe Washington State this Saturday. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On the Air Force loss: "Obviously very disappointing. Did not play well in any phase of the game. So we got to look at what we're doing, what we're asking them to do, what they do well, and get that fixed immediately. That was really the first game that it was just disappointing to watch us play. I think every other game this year...we're in close games, we're competing, we're at it, that wasn't it on Saturday. so that's disappointing."
-On the quarterbacks: Ben Gulbranson's status is uncertain, but Bray hopes to have him back for this week. In the event that he cannot play, Bray said the coaching staff were "developing a plan for who we're going to go with" but did not say who that was.
-On defending strong running games in the next two weeks against Washington State and Boise State: "You got to keep teaching them and keep working them. And then understanding, especially an athletic quarterback, where's his escape lane, and using that to our advantage of knowing that and making that happen and understanding when you got to collapse and fold back and all those different things that an athletic quarterback causes problems. But there's no magic pill that you take and all of sudden, bang. It's again continuing to get better through their teaching and then through their experience that, hopefully, as you go through a season, they get better."
