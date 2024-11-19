Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's "Disappointing" Performance At Air Force

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

There have been some bright spots in Trent Bray's first season as the head coach of the Oregon State Beavers. However, OSU's current five-game losing streak has been hard to stomach for all involved - especially after Week 12's 28-0 shutout loss at Air Force for the Beavs.

Bray met with local media on Monday to discuss his team's performance in that game, challenges for the upcoming week of practice, and facing Pac-12 foe Washington State this Saturday. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

-On the Air Force loss: "Obviously very disappointing. Did not play well in any phase of the game. So we got to look at what we're doing, what we're asking them to do, what they do well, and get that fixed immediately. That was really the first game that it was just disappointing to watch us play. I think every other game this year...we're in close games, we're competing, we're at it, that wasn't it on Saturday. so that's disappointing."

-On the quarterbacks: Ben Gulbranson's status is uncertain, but Bray hopes to have him back for this week. In the event that he cannot play, Bray said the coaching staff were "developing a plan for who we're going to go with" but did not say who that was.

-On defending strong running games in the next two weeks against Washington State and Boise State: "You got to keep teaching them and keep working them. And then understanding, especially an athletic quarterback, where's his escape lane, and using that to our advantage of knowing that and making that happen and understanding when you got to collapse and fold back and all those different things that an athletic quarterback causes problems. But there's no magic pill that you take and all of sudden, bang. It's again continuing to get better through their teaching and then through their experience that, hopefully, as you go through a season, they get better."

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECAP: Oregon State Shutout By Air Force 28-0 in Fifth Straight Defeat

Oregon State MBB Takes Down Winless Cal State-Fullerton, 70-51

Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Face Gardner-Webb in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football