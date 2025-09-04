Week 2 - Fresno State Bulldogs @ Oregon State Beavers: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Oregon State and Fresno State are slated to square off against each other this weekend, with plenty of internal storylines to follow. The Beavers were dismantled by California in Week 1, with the Bulldogs getting a much-needed rebounding blowout win over Georgia Southern after falling to Kansas in Week 0.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1, 0-0 MWC) @ Oregon State Beavers (0-1, 0-0 PAC 12)
Date: Saturday, September 6
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET // 12:30 p.m. PT
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, OR
TV: The CW
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Oregon State -3.5 on FanDuel
Can Maalik Murphy Bounce Back?
Beavers' starting quarterback Maalik Murphy's program debut was far below many fans' expectations for him, finishing the contest with just 244 yards and an interception against California. His only score came on a three-yard rushing touchdown with the game already out of reach. The Golden Bears' defensive scheme gave the Duke transfer fits throughout the game, and he struggled to sustain any sort of rhythm. Fresno State's defense, led by cornerback Al'zillion Hamilton and defensive linemen Korey Foreman, shouldn't be labeled as inferior simply because they play in the Group of 5. The Bulldogs present a legitimate challenge to Murphy and the Oregon State offense, and he'll certainly be tested as he attempts to get back on track.
Beavers Go As Hankerson Goes
Similar to Murphy, Oregon State's star returning running back Anthony Hankerson's season began much worse than anticipated. The 1,000-yard rusher in 2024 failed to eclipse 3.0 yards per carry in the season opener, with just 42 yards and a score on 15 carries. Much of the team's success in 2024 was evident when Hankerson was showcasing his abilities at a high clip, and it has become quite clear that he's often the main offensive factor in their game-to-game performances. If he can get his legs under him early in this week's matchup, the Beavers' high ceiling should be visible. If that doesn't happen, however, the Bulldogs could be in a prime position to pull off an upset victory.
Role Of Turnovers
Turnovers on both sides should play a large part in the outcome of this Saturday's game. Oregon State enters with a -2 turnover differential, with Fresno State at -5, despite winning their last game. Bulldogs quarterback EJ Warner has yet to throw a touchdown, with four interceptions on his record, and their defense has forced a single turnover. Two turnover-prone offenses going up against defenses struggling to generate takeaways makes for a fascinating matchup on paper, and the first pattern that breaks could be a direct indicator of the game's direction. Both teams will look to improve ball security and increase defensive violence, and the results remain to be seen until Saturday afternoon.
