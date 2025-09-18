Week 4 - Oregon State Beavers @ #6 Oregon Ducks: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Oregon State's second straight road matchup comes against the Top 10-ranked Oregon Ducks, who enter as heavy favorites. The Ducks are off to a blazing start, and the next step in their quest for a national title comes in a Beavers team whose start to their 2025 campaign has fallen short of expectations.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Oregon State Beavers (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) @ #6 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 1-0 Big 10)
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET // 12:00 p.m. PT
Location: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, Oregon
TV: Big 10 Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Oregon -34.5 on FanDuel
Opposite Trends
Two teams moving in polar opposite directions, the Ducks enter Saturday's contest on a three-game winning streak with a +132 point differential, with the Beavers losing four straight games dating back to their 2024 loss against Boise State. Oregon has handled their first three opponents with ease, whereas Oregon State has fallen short of expectations to begin their season.
By all accounts, these trends are widely expected to continue in Week 4. The Ducks lead in just about every statistical category, and a plethora of patterns would have to be broken to force a close matchup.
Ducks' Offensive Goliath Vs Beavers' Defensive David
Oregon has scored 162 points through three games in 2025, and Oregon State has allowed 115 points in the same period. Quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks offense have been firing on all cylinders, and, on paper, provides a nearly unstoppable challenge for the Beavers' defense. They've picked up just two sacks, albeit forcing three interceptions, and stopping opposing offenses for an extended period has not been their strong suit.
The Ducks have three running backs with over 10 carries and averaging over seven yards per carry, and have already picked up 13 touchdowns on the ground. Freshman wideout Dakorien Moore and senior Malik Benson have led the passing attack with a 305 yards and three scores. Beavers' defenders Jaheim Patterson, Dexter Foster, and Trey Glasper, among others, will be tested in a big way on Saturday.
Can Beavers Avoid Turnovers
Quarterback Maalik Murphy has thrown five interceptions in three games, and the team's ball security has been a serious issue to this point in the season. Oregon State's opportunity to create chances to win likely comes through limiting negative plays and creating explosive moments without giving the ball away.
Running back Anthony Hankerson continues to be the Beavers' offensive safety net, both through his production and ability to hold onto the ball. Wide receiver Trent Walker is averaging over 100 yards per game, and Taz Reddicks has been almost equally effective. High percentage plays should be at the forefront of Oregon State's offensive gameplan, and keeping the ball away from the Ducks is of utmost importance.
