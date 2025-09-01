What Oregon State Football Must Learn From Cal Loss
The Oregon State Beavers football season got off to a rocky start at Reser Stadium as they dropped their season opener to Cal by a score of 34-15. Beavs quarterback Maalik Murphy was never able to get in a rhythm, running back Anthony Hankerson could only manage 42 yards, and the secondary had trouble figuring out freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
The Beavs will host Fresno State next Saturday in Reser Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 42-14 win over Georgia State in their week one matchup. Here are three things the Beavers must do to avoid going 0-2 to begin their season.
Establish The Running Game
This is easier said than done. Hankerson finished the game against Cal with a measly 42 yards. The Beavs offense as a unit was held to just 65 yards on the ground. Hankerson did end up finding the end zone out of the wildcat formation, but if Oregon State can’t get three yards and a cloud of dust every now and then, the game against Fresno State this coming weekend could prove to be difficult.
Secondary Has To Tighten Up
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is by all accounts going to be a phenom throughout this season. However, it doesn't excuse the lackluster performance by the Oregon State secondary in their first game. The Oregon State secondary got burned by JKS and Cal wide receiver Trond Grizzell on a 32 yard pass for Cal’s second touchdown of the game. JKS finished 20-30 for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
Get Maalik Murphy Into A Rhythm
It could have been first-game jitters, but Maalik Murphy not only never got into a rhythm, he also never looked comfortable in his first start as a Beav. Besides Trent Walker, no other Beaver wide receiver caught more than two passes from Murphy. The Beavs offense did have success with dump-offs to Hankerson, as they averaged more than five yards per play when Hankerson caught a pass.
The Beavs will look to get their first win of the season this Saturday against Fresno State. Beavs coach Trent Bray could use a win especially, as he has lost seven of his last eight games as coach of Oregon State. The Beavs kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium.
