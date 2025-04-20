What We Learned, and What We Didn't Learn, from Oregon State's Spring Game
Earlier today, Oregon State football fans got their first glimpse at Trent Bray's 2025 Beavers.
Below, read our reaction to today's spring game.
The Offense Looked Ugly, But It's Too Early to Point Fingers
Officially, the "Black" Oregon State squad beat their "Orange" counterparts 13-0, but we can't read too deeply into the stats of this Spring game.
For starters, there's the starters. Oregon State's first teamers mixed interchangeably with their second team backups, so it was tough to gauge whether the offenses had a bad day - only thirteen points shared between 2 sides - or whether, or whether they just lacked chemistry.
Even when today's starters played together, many players missed the spring game entirely. Starting tailback Anthony Hankerson did not suit up. Over two dozen of his teammates also were spectators. Until competitive football games start August 30th (the Beavers host Cal in Week 0) it's likely too soon to offer pronouncements about the Beavers' revamped first team offense.
True Freshman Bleu Dantzler Earned More Playing Time
The number 10 overall prospect in the state of Arizona, 3 star outside linebacker Bleu Dantzler was a terror on the edge today. While sacks weren't officially tracked by the stat keepers - plays were blown dead if a defender touched the quarterback - senior linebacker Nikko Taylor estimated that the Arizona freshman earned 4 sacks today.
On one Gabarri Johnson-led third down, Dantzler used a wicked spin move to pressure the passer, resulting in a drive-killing incompletion.
Given the defense's difficulties rushing the passer last season - Oregon State finished dead last nationwide in total sacks - the seventeen year old sacking savant has earned more playing time.
Prepare for another round of portal madness
When the Spring transfer portal opened earlier this week, only one Oregon State player entered it: senior safety Jack Kane. He will almost certainly be followed by some teammates.
Given the new reality of college football - all players are essentially free agents, free to transfer to different universities (just like the rest of the student body) - it's fair to expect players to use the portal after the Spring game. Mainly, expect second-team and third-team Beavers to use the portal, seeking more playing time at their next schools.
Oregon State started the Spring with notable position battles at both offensive tackle spots, plus tight end, corner, and kicker. With the dust settling on those starting jobs, the backups may jump in the portal.