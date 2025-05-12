Where Every Outgoing Oregon State Football Transfer Ended Up For 2025
Ahead of the 2025 season, 15 players from the 2024 Oregon State team have opted to seek other opportunities via the transfer portal. Some left Corvallis after attracting attention from programs offering bigger paydays. Some left for smaller programs where they'll have a better chance of getting significant playing time.
Here's where each of those former Beavers ended up for the new campaign.
Ben Gulbranson (QB) -> Stanford
Gulbranson joins the Cardinal in the ACC after leaving the OSU program back in January. It was originally thought that Gulbranson was leaving football behind, but the former OSU quarterback seems to have found a new home in the Bay Area following four seasons in the orange and black where he threw for over 2600 career yards.
Jeremiah Noga (WR) -> Washington State
In four seasons with the Beavers, Noga appeared in 32 games, making 33 catches for 404 yards and a touchdown. Statistically, Noga saw his most productive season in 2024 with 23 catches for 266 yards.
Montrel Hatten Jr. (WR) -> Undecided
Jailen Holmes (WR) -> Undecided
Jack Kane (DB) -> Rice
Kane spent the last four seasons at Oregon State. He finished his time as a Beaver after playing in 31 games with 57 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
Ugochukwu Odoemelam (DB) -> Butte College
A product of Salem's West Salem High School, Odoemelam heads to the same California community college that helped produce Aaron Rogers. Odoemelam did not play as a true freshman in 2024 for OSU.
Kai Richardson (DE) -> Idaho
The freshman did not play in a game for OSU in 2024. He moves to the Idaho Vandals where he will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Jordan Anderson (WR) -> Sacramento State
A four-star recruit from California's Newport Harbor High School, Anderson joins an FCS program on the rise in his home state. He appeared in four games as a true freshman for OSU in 2024, but did not record any statistics.
Melvin Jordan IV (LB) -> Georgia Tech
The Florida native played in 26 games over three seasons at Oregon State. He totaled 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss as a Beaver. He was a four-star high school player coming out of Clearwater Central Catholic High School.
Isaiah Chisom (LB) -> UCLA
Chisom will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. In his first two with the Beavers, he made 89 tackles with nine for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. Chisom was OSU's second-leading tackler this in 2024 with 75.
Luka Vincic (OL) -> Michigan State
Vincic will rejoin former Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith in East Lansing. Smith went 5-7 in his first season as Michigan State's head coach after leaving the Beavers last December. Over the past three seasons, Vincic appeared in 22 games for OSU. In 2024, he appeared in 10 and started two at center.
Gevani McCoy (QB) -> Temple
After starting the 2024 season as Oreegon State's starting quarterback, McCoy was originally replaced by Gulbranson. McCoy first transferred to Texas State in the winter, but recently made the move to Temple following the conclusion of spring practices.
Andre Jordan (DB) -> UCLA
In 11 games as a sophomore in 2024, including nine starts, the 6'1" Federal Way (Washington) product made 27 tackles with two tackles for loss and four pass breakups. As a true freshman in 2023, Jordan appeared in seven games with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
DJ Wesolak (LB) -> Missouri State
Wesolak returns to the state of Missouri after spending his first two college seasons at Mizzou. appeared in three games this season for the Beavers and made two total tackles. He is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining.
Dom Montiel (QB) -> Southern Oregon
Montiel joins the Division II program following his redshirt sophomore season. The Coos Bay product spent three seasons in Corvallis, but never saw game action.