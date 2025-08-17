Zachary Card Talks New Dimensions To Oregon State Offense in 2025
Oregon State redshirt sophomore wide receiver and kick returner Zachary Card spoke to local media as the Beavers continue fall camp in preparation for the season opener against Cal. The main topic of conversation with Card: how transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy and the other new faces will impact production for the Beavers' offense.
On Maalik Murphy's presence in the offense:
"He raises the expectation and the knowledge and the competitiveness, you know, just on the football field and holding that that standard where we should be at. And I just love it. Ever since he got here, he's just been competing and trying to hold us to that standard even though he just got here...Love that dude. He's a great dude. Great person off the field, too."
"I mean last year we didn't really complete any deep passes or anything over the defense's head. So, we look to change that this year and Maalik can get the job done and look to see a lot of that this season, to stretch the field. And, you know, still look to see the horizontal going across, and mix and match. So, you'll see a lot of it."
"It's the right amount of speed, right amount of oomph on it, you know, thread the needle through the defense, but not not too hard of a pass where, you know, you're having to juggle it or nothing like that. So, he puts a pretty good emphasis on the ball."
RELATED: Full Scouting Report: What Maalik Murphy Brings To Oregon State's Offense
On the craziest thing he's seen Maalik Murphy do on the field:
"Just stretch the field. Just throwing that thing deep. You know, we had a couple passes that go for about 70 yards for a touchdown. That's what we will need this season to change things up and, you know, put more points on the board. So, I think that's like one of the great things. And he can scramble, too. I know a lot of people say, you know, he might not be able to move around the pocket, but he can get out there, he can move."
On what he's seen from the younger receivers in the group:
"What I'm seeing out of them is just, you know, playing their part. They're stepping up to the table, you know, with some injuries going on right now. They're just playing their part, playing their role, and making sure whenever their name is called on the field that they're going to make an emphasis on the field and make sure the assignment's right and get the job done."