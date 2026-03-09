3 Reasons Oregon State Can Beat Gonzaga in Monday's WCC Semifinal

The Oregon State Beavers and coach Wayne Tinkle are hoping to drum up the magic of years past after advancing to the WCC semifinal with a narrow win over San Francisco in the quarter finals.

The Beavers will face a tough road down the final stretch of the WCC tournament, facing Gonzaga Monday night and needing to win the next two games to prolong their season. Below are the three reasons the Beavers can do the unthinkable and make Wayne Tinkle’s last season with the Beavers one to remember.

Dez White will continue his hot streak

White scored 18 points off of the bench Sunday night to be one of OSU's leading scorers. He went six of eight from beyond the arc in his first game back for Oregon State from injury. If White can continue his hot streak, he provides another dimension to Oregon State that will be tough to beat. Having Matija Samar back from injury helps OSU's cause as well.

It’s tough to beat the same team twice

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Joshua Dent (7) cuts the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Gonzaga defeated Oregon State by 20 points in Gill Coliseum back in February. While the Zags are certainly a formidable opponent, the old catchphrase rings true in that it is tough to beat the same team twice. Take last season, for example: the Beavers and Zags split the season series, with OSU claiming an overtime victory in Corvaliis. If Oregon State can come out firing with a bit of passion in their performance, they could have a fighting chance.

They’ll do it for Wayne Tinkle

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle talks with Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Tinkle is officially in his last season with the Beavers, as the Oregon State athletic department announced he would not be retained going into 2026-27. For as bad as recent years have been, Tinkle's Oregon State Elite Eight run is one that will go down in Beaver lore forever. If the Beavers who were recruited by Tinkle are able to make an impact, the Beavers can ride some magic through to the WCC final.

