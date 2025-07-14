A Look At Oregon State Men's Basketball's Non-Conference Opponents in 2025
The Oregon State Beavers non-conference basketball schedule has been released for the 2025-26 season. Eight of the 13 non-conference games will be played at Gill Coliseum, a building that was friendly for the Beavers in the 24-25 season that saw Oregon State go 15-3 at home.
The Beavers will open the regular season with a visit from the North Dakota State Bison, who went 21-11 last season while going 10-6 in Summit League play, good enough for fourth place in conference. North Dakota State’s season ended last year in the first round of the Summit League tournament, as they dropped a 85-84 heartbreaker to South Dakota.
The Beavers will enjoy two more home games after their home opener, welcoming UIC and North Texas, who went 17-14 and 27-9 respectively in their 2024-25 campaigns. North Texas reached the semifinal of the NIT last year, losing to UCI 69-67.
Oregon State and their fans will have this one circled on their calendars, the Beavers will travel 47 miles south on November 17 and take on the Oregon Ducks. The Beavs were competitive against the Ducks in their meeting last season, staying close the entire game before Oregon squeaked out a 78-75 win in Corvallis.
Oregon State will then play three games in the span of a week towards the end of November, with all three being played in Corvallis. The Beavers will start the week of games with Cal Baptist, who went 9-7 in WAC play and 17-15 overall. The Beavs will then turn their focus to Vermont, who under coach John Becker recorded a 13-3 conference record in the AEC and a 21-12 record overall.
The Beavers will end the week with a visit from Southern Utah, who struggled last year in the WAC, finishing with a 4-12 conference record while going 12-19 overall. Oregon State will have two more home games at Gill the following week, welcoming Montana State and Sam Houston, who went 9-9 and 6-12 in conference play respectively.
Oregon State will finish out their non-conference play with a road trip to Tempe to do battle with Arizona State. The Sun Devils finished towards the bottom of the Big-12 last season, compiling a 4-16 conference record while going 13-20 overall.