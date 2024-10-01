Gonzaga University Set To Join Pac-12
As the Pac-12 continues to rebuild its conference, they added their eighth member to the conference: Gonzaga University. This will mark the eighth member for all sports except football.
“We are delighted to welcome Gonzaga into the Pac-12 as they embark with us on this incredible path ahead," said Commissioner Teresa Gould in the Pac-12 press release. “President McCulloh and Athletics Director Chris Standiford not only bring strategic expertise and forward thinking to the conference, but they are two incredible leaders who care deeply about student success and fortifying student-athlete academic and athletic experiences. Today represents an exciting milestone for the Pac-12 as we welcome another outstanding institution with a rich history of success into our league.”
The University will be departing from the West Coast Conference where they had spent over four decades. The move to the Pac-12 becomes effective July 1st, 2026.
Gonzaga is mostly known for men's basketball, posting a 27-8 record and making it to the NCAA Tournament, but falling to Purdue. This program is the only one in the country to make it to each of the last nine sweet sixteen. That matches the longest streak since 1985.
Between both the men's and women's team, they have a 286-44 over the last five seasons. The women's team has a 138-23 record since the start of the 2019-20 season while for the men's team, they have a 148-21 record which is a national-best.
"Following discussions with Pac-12 member presidents, I believe membership will represent an opportunity to participate in building a conference that imagines new, forward-thinking ways to support student-athletes in a rapidly changing collegiate sports landscape," said Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh. "Partnerships with a new group of universities can also assist in our student recruitment and enrollment efforts, create opportunities for academic collaboration with new faculty colleagues, and attract more students who value an excellent education distinctively rooted in our Jesuit identity and tradition. I am particularly excited about the opportunities partnering with this group of institutions can offer our students, faculty, and staff for multi-institutional collaboration."