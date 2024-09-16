Johan Munch Adds Skill to Oregon State Front Court at 6-foot-11
For a team that is looking for scoring options, they may have one on their hands with an addition this offseason. Oregon State stretch big Johan Munch provides a lot in terms of offensive game for this Beavers unit for the upcoming season, as he was a staple of the Danish FIBA U18 National Team in 2023.
Wayne Tinkle had this to say according to OSUBeavers.com: "[Munch] is a skilled big at 6-foot-11 with the ability to dribble, pass, and shoot. His length and athleticism will make him a real threat on both ends of the court who is versatile at multiple positions. Once his body fully matures, we will see his true potential. Johan is from a great family that we're thrilled to have joining ours."
His FIBA European Tournament stats are very impressive. He averaged 1.03 points per shot overall, which ranked him in the 58th percentile, or "Good" according to Synergy Sports. He had a true shooting rate of 51.6%, and shot 35.9% from three during the tourney. He also shot 37.6% on catch-and-shoot threes, which further emphasizes his role as a big that can step out and spot up to help space the floor for the offense.
Given his size and shooting prowess, Munch will be a pick-and-pop threat for Wayne Tinkle's Beavers this season, and could play a major role as early as his freshman season donning the Orange and Black. He played his senior season of high school basketball in the states for Orangeville Prep of the Elite Youth Basketball League, battling some of the top homegrown US talent, many of whom will be playing Division-I basketball this season.
It's important that Oregon State and Wayne Tinkle continue to recruit the high school ranks, and snagging a player like Munch was an important step in that direction. His size and shooting should provide a spark for this Beavers offense this season, and he will likely see a decent amount of floor time despite it being his first year of collegiate basketball.