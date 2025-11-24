Oregon State Drops Fourth Straight in Loss to UMass
The Beavers wrapped up their stay at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands on Monday morning with a 72-65 loss to the UMass Minutemen. They'll return home with no victories from the trip to the Caribbean.
It was a back-and-forth affair most of the way through, with quite a few lead changes. But after the Beavers went in front 65-63 with 3:35 left to play, it was all downhill from there. Oregon State's last few possessions were riddled with turnovers, and the Minutemen ended the game with a 9-0 run to complete their win.
UMass senior forward Daniel Hankins-Sanford was Oregon State's kryptonite, dominating with a performance of 24 points and 11 boards. Overall, Wayne Tinkle's side was beaten on the offensive glass. The Beavers gave up 15 offensive rebounds to the Minutemen, compared to just seven offensive boards of their own.
It was also a tough game for Oregon State offensively, finishing the game with 16 turnovers. In the final few minutes, they were completely shutdown by UMass, who got multiple steals and didn't give the Beavers many quality looks.
Both of the Beavers' leading scorers on Monday came off the bench. Senior shooting guard Malcom Christie hit four triples, and led OSU in scoring with 17 points. Freshman forward Olavi Suutela had a quality performance against UMass, finishing with 12 points and seven boards.
The Beavers will get a few days of rest before they have a chance to rebound. OSU will host the Cal Baptist Lancers out of the WAC on Saturday, November 29 at 7 p.m. PT. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Oregon State will finish the calendar year with six games at Gil Coliseum in the month of December.
